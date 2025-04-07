IPL 2025: ‘Homeboy’ Mohammed Siraj rocks hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad with fiery spell as Gujarat Titans register 7-wicket win

Gujarat Titans’ bowler Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammate Rashid Khan after the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batter Aniket Verma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad ’s horror show with the bat continued as they suffered their fourth straight loss, going down to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Coming up against a disciplined Titans bowling led by Hyderabad ‘home boy’ Mohammed Siraj (4/17), the hosts posted a below-par 152/8. The visitors then rode on captain Shubman Gill unbeaten 61 (43b, 9×4) and his match-winning 56-ball 90-run stand with Washington Sundar (49; 29b, 5×4, 2×6) to cruise home with 3.2 overs to spare for their third straight win.

Siraj recorded his best bowling figures in the T20s and also joined the club of 100 IPL wickets (102) during the match that earned him back-to-back Player of the match awards.

Titans lost in-form batters Sai Sudharshan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) early. While Sudharshan pulled Mohammed Shami straight to Aniket Verma at square leg, Buttler edged Pat Cummins to Klaasen to be 16/2 in the fourth over.

But Washington hammered Simarjeet Singh for 20 runs with two boundaries and two sixes in the sixth over, which shifted the momentum in favour of the visitors, who were 48/2 in six overs. Both Gill and Sundar scored runs at ease without taking risk. Gill hit Zeeshan Ansari for a boundary to reach his halfcentury in 36 deliveries in the 13th over. Though Shami returned to dismiss Washington in the next over, Gill and Impact player Sherfane Rutherford (35*; 16b, 5×4, 1×6), who hit Abhishek for four consecutive boundaries in the 15th over, added 47 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket to take their side home.

Earlier, the Gujarat bowlers justified skipper Gill’s decision to bowl as they fired in unison. Siraj broke the back of SRH by accounting for openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma inside powerplay while R Sai Kishore (2/24) and Prasidh Krishna (2/24) strangled the batters in the middle.

Siraj first dismissed Head in the very first over and then got rid of Abhishek (18; 16b, 4×4) in the fifth over as the hosts struggled at 45/2 in the powerplay. Prasidh Krishna then accounted for Ishan Kishan (17; 14b, 2×4) to push the hosts back.

With Rashid Khan and Prasidh bowling tight lines, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen could not score a single boundary for six overs – from overs five to 10.

Klaasen added 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Nitish before Sai Kishore rattled his stumps. Sai Kishore also ended Nitish’s 31 (34b, 3×4) struggle in his next over. Cummins’s 9-ball 22* (3×4, 1×6) failed to stop the Titans.