Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada returns to South Africa due to personal reasons | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৩, ২০২৫ ৭:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada returns to South Africa due to personal reasons | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada has left the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and returned home to South Africa for personal reasons, the franchise announced on Thursday. The team did not specify the duration of his absence.
“Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” GT said in an official statement.
Also See: KKR vs SRH
Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The 29-year-old had played two matches for GT this season, registering figures of 1/41 against Punjab Kings and 1/42 against Mumbai Indians. He was absent from GT’s recent eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with Arshad Khan replacing him and making an immediate impact by dismissing Virat Kohli early.
GT had secured Rabada’s services for Rs 10.75 crore in last year’s mega auction. In 82 IPL matches, Rabada has claimed 119 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.53.
GT still has pace options in Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gerald Coetzee. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, hoping to extend their winning streak.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, points table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Don’t miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple cap.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya Reaction After Supreme Court Verdict On SSC Recruitment Scam, ‘তৃণমূল বিপদে পড়লেই আমাকে স্মরণ করে’, নিয়োগ দুর্নীতিতে সুপ্রিম রায়ের পর মন্তব্য বিকাশরঞ্জন ভট্টাচার্যের
Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya Reaction After Supreme Court Verdict On SSC Recruitment Scam, ‘তৃণমূল বিপদে পড়লেই আমাকে স্মরণ করে’, নিয়োগ দুর্নীতিতে সুপ্রিম রায়ের পর মন্তব্য বিকাশরঞ্জন ভট্টাচার্যের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada returns to South Africa due to personal reasons | Cricket News
IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada returns to South Africa due to personal reasons | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
শনির ভয়ঙ্কর শক্তি-মঙ্গলের তেজে 'তোলপাড়' বিশ্ব ব্রহ্মাণ্ড…! ৪ রাশির লাগামছাড়া আয়
শনির ভয়ঙ্কর শক্তি-মঙ্গলের তেজে 'তোলপাড়' বিশ্ব ব্রহ্মাণ্ড…! ৪ রাশির লাগামছাড়া আয়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ananya Panday’s Rumoured BF Walker Blanco Praises Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer, See Here
Ananya Panday’s Rumoured BF Walker Blanco Praises Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer, See Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
রবির লেনদেন চালু রোববার – Corporate Sangbad

রবির লেনদেন চালু রোববার – Corporate Sangbad

 ইউক্রেনে রুশ জেনারেলের মৃত্যু

ইউক্রেনে রুশ জেনারেলের মৃত্যু

 ওজন নিয়ন্ত্রণ করবেন যেভাবে

ওজন নিয়ন্ত্রণ করবেন যেভাবে

 বারের নির্বাচন নিয়ে প্রধান বিচারপতির উদ্যোগ চান ফখরুল

বারের নির্বাচন নিয়ে প্রধান বিচারপতির উদ্যোগ চান ফখরুল

 Truecaller-এ COVID Hospital Directory, কোভিড হাসপাতাল খোঁজার কাজ এখন সহজ

Truecaller-এ COVID Hospital Directory, কোভিড হাসপাতাল খোঁজার কাজ এখন সহজ

 মুন্নু ফেব্রিকসের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

মুন্নু ফেব্রিকসের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘সুদের কাঙাল অনেক ষড়যন্ত্র করেও সফল হননি’

‘সুদের কাঙাল অনেক ষড়যন্ত্র করেও সফল হননি’

 ছাত্রীকে যৌন নিপীড়ন—ঢাবি শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিৎ ঘোষের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা

ছাত্রীকে যৌন নিপীড়ন—ঢাবি শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিৎ ঘোষের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা

 WhatsApp-এ গ্রুপে মিলবে iMessage-এর সুবিধা! শীঘ্রই আসছে নতুন ফিচার

WhatsApp-এ গ্রুপে মিলবে iMessage-এর সুবিধা! শীঘ্রই আসছে নতুন ফিচার

 পুনঃমূল্যায়নে ফল পাল্টাল ১০৮০ পরীক্ষার্থীর

পুনঃমূল্যায়নে ফল পাল্টাল ১০৮০ পরীক্ষার্থীর
Advertise here