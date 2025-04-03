IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada returns to South Africa due to personal reasons | Cricket News

Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada has left the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and returned home to South Africa for personal reasons, the franchise announced on Thursday. The team did not specify the duration of his absence.

“Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” GT said in an official statement.

The 29-year-old had played two matches for GT this season, registering figures of 1/41 against Punjab Kings and 1/42 against Mumbai Indians. He was absent from GT’s recent eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with Arshad Khan replacing him and making an immediate impact by dismissing Virat Kohli early.

GT had secured Rabada’s services for Rs 10.75 crore in last year’s mega auction. In 82 IPL matches, Rabada has claimed 119 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.53.

GT still has pace options in Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gerald Coetzee. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, hoping to extend their winning streak.