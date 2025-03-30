IPL 2025: MS Dhoni the finisher falls short as Rajasthan Royals prevail against Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News

MS Dhoni (BCCI/IPL Photo)

NEW DELHI: MS Dhoni on strike. 20 runs needed off the last over. The weight of expectations from thousands of roaring CSK fans. A nightmare scenario for any bowler, but Rajasthan Royals’ medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma rose to the occasion with nerves of steel.

Defending a total against the ultimate last-over finisher is no small task, and the tension was palpable as Sandeep was handed the ball for the final over. He started with a wide, adding to the drama, but what followed stunned the Guwahati crowd into silence.

On the next delivery, Sandeep bowled a low full toss, and Dhoni, attempting to muscle it across the leg side, made solid contact. But stationed at deep mid-wicket was Shimron Hetmyer, who sprinted to his left and pulled off a stunning low catch. The stadium, which had erupted moments earlier, fell into an eerie hush as Dhoni stood motionless, processing his dismissal.

Sandeep, overwhelmed by the moment, folded his hands and looked up, thanking the almighty. His teammates rushed in to celebrate, knowing they had sealed a crucial victory. Rajasthan Royals had conquered the Dhoni factor, clinching the match by six runs.

CSK fans had hoped for a vintage Dhoni-Jadeja rescue act with 45 needed off the last three overs.

Dhoni, under scrutiny for batting at No. 9 in the previous match, promoted himself to No. 7 this time but struggled to find the boundary. In the 18th over, bowled by Maheesh Theekshana, he faced three deliveries and could only manage three runs, further increasing the pressure.

The spark finally came in the penultimate over when Dhoni hammered Tushar Deshpande for a boundary off the first ball and followed it up with a huge six. The crowd found its voice again as CSK needed 20 off the last six balls.

With Dhoni in full flow, many believed the script was set for another magical finish. But Sandeep Sharma had other plans. Keeping his composure, he executed his deliveries to perfection, starting with Dhoni’s dismissal and ensuring CSK never recovered from the setback.

Earlier in the match, Rajasthan Royals posted 182/9, led by Riyan Parag’s 37 and Nitish Rana’s explosive 81. CSK, despite Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 63, fell just short, thanks to Sandeep’s brilliance at the death.

With this thrilling victory, Rajasthan Royals gained crucial momentum and will now shift their focus to their next clash against Punjab Kings on Saturday.