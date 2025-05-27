Advertise here
বুধবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৫ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025 Playoffs lineup confirmed: PBKS take on RCB in Qualifier 1; Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Eliminator | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৮, ২০২৫ ১২:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IPL 2025 Playoffs lineup confirmed: PBKS take on RCB in Qualifier 1; Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Eliminator | Cricket News


Advertise here
Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya

After 70 league matches, the IPL 2025 playoffs are ready to begin, starting Thursday, 29 May. Four teams remain: Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Qualifier 1 will see Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. Punjab finished the league stage at the top of the table, while RCB’s strong finish saw them claim second place. This is Punjab’s first appearance in Qualifier 1 since 2014, while RCB, buoyed by a series of away wins, will be looking to convert form into a direct entry to the final. The winner of this game will go straight to the IPL final on Tuesday, 3 June. On Friday, 30 May, the Eliminator will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur. It’s a do-or-die match and whoever loses is out of the tournament. Gujarat, consistent performers since their IPL debut, face a high-pressure test against Mumbai, one of the league’s most successful franchises.

‘We manifested and then we worked hard’: Shashank Singh after Punjab Kings seal top-two finish

The loser of Qualifier 1 will then play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2, scheduled for Sunday, 1 June, again in Ahmedabad. The winner of that match will claim the second spot in the final. With matches spread across Ahmedabad and Mullanpur, the playoffs will test how quickly teams can adapt and recover. The margins are thin now—three games stand between one team and the trophy. All four teams will be juggling pressure, expectations, and recovery in this tight schedule. Who handles the pressure best will decide who lifts the IPL 2025 title.


Get IPL 2025 match schedules, squads, points table, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Check the latest IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বাংলার বুকে এক টুকরো 'মিনি পহেলগাঁও', কোথায় গেলে দেখতে পাবেন? রইল ভিডিও
বাংলার বুকে এক টুকরো 'মিনি পহেলগাঁও', কোথায় গেলে দেখতে পাবেন? রইল ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
গণধ*র্ষণ, গণহ*ত্যা সব করেছেন, তবু নির্দোষ! রায় বাংলাদেশের সুপ্রিম কোর্টের, দেখুন ভিডিও
গণধ*র্ষণ, গণহ*ত্যা সব করেছেন, তবু নির্দোষ! রায় বাংলাদেশের সুপ্রিম কোর্টের, দেখুন ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Priyanka Chopra Melts Hearts With Adorable Cloud-Gazing Photo With Baby Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra Melts Hearts With Adorable Cloud-Gazing Photo With Baby Malti Marie
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bengal Cricket Team Coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla Helps Young Cricketer Akash Biswas, দুটি কিডনি বিকল, বাংলার তরুণ ক্রিকেটার আকাশকে বাঁচানোর লড়াইয়ে পাশে দাঁড়ালেন লক্ষ্মী
Bengal Cricket Team Coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla Helps Young Cricketer Akash Biswas, দুটি কিডনি বিকল, বাংলার তরুণ ক্রিকেটার আকাশকে বাঁচানোর লড়াইয়ে পাশে দাঁড়ালেন লক্ষ্মী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Vijay Varma Says He Never Wanted to Date an Actor Before Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘I Was Very Angry At…’

Vijay Varma Says He Never Wanted to Date an Actor Before Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘I Was Very Angry At…’

 Kejriwal Extends Support to Satya Pal Malik Over CBI Summon

Kejriwal Extends Support to Satya Pal Malik Over CBI Summon

 [১] দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় বাংলাদেশিকে শ্বাসরোধ করে খুন

[১] দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় বাংলাদেশিকে শ্বাসরোধ করে খুন

 লুচি না পুরি- কোনটা খেলে তরতরিয়ে বাড়ে কোলেস্টেরল? আজই সতর্ক হন, নইলেই…!

লুচি না পুরি- কোনটা খেলে তরতরিয়ে বাড়ে কোলেস্টেরল? আজই সতর্ক হন, নইলেই…!

 Kerala News: সামনে পুলিশ, দু প্যাকেট মাদক গিলে খেল যুবক! কয়েক মিনিটেই ভয়ঙ্কর পরিণতি

Kerala News: সামনে পুলিশ, দু প্যাকেট মাদক গিলে খেল যুবক! কয়েক মিনিটেই ভয়ঙ্কর পরিণতি

 Forrest Gump To Cast Away, A Look At Tom Hanks’ Best Performances

Forrest Gump To Cast Away, A Look At Tom Hanks’ Best Performances

 ৫২ দফায় বাড়লো পিপলস লিজিংয়ের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad

৫২ দফায় বাড়লো পিপলস লিজিংয়ের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad

 যৌন নিপীড়নে অভিযুক্ত শিক্ষকের শাস্তির দাবিতে রাবি শিক্ষার্থীদের বিক্ষোভ

যৌন নিপীড়নে অভিযুক্ত শিক্ষকের শাস্তির দাবিতে রাবি শিক্ষার্থীদের বিক্ষোভ

 রোজায় প্রবীণদের খাদ্যতালিকা কেমন হবে?

রোজায় প্রবীণদের খাদ্যতালিকা কেমন হবে?

 বাজেটে শিক্ষা খাতে বরাদ্দ বাড়ানোর দাবি

বাজেটে শিক্ষা খাতে বরাদ্দ বাড়ানোর দাবি
Advertise here