IPL 2025 Playoffs lineup confirmed: PBKS take on RCB in Qualifier 1; Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Eliminator | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya

After 70 league matches, the IPL 2025 playoffs are ready to begin, starting Thursday, 29 May. Four teams remain: Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Qualifier 1 will see Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. Punjab finished the league stage at the top of the table, while RCB’s strong finish saw them claim second place. This is Punjab’s first appearance in Qualifier 1 since 2014, while RCB, buoyed by a series of away wins, will be looking to convert form into a direct entry to the final. The winner of this game will go straight to the IPL final on Tuesday, 3 June. On Friday, 30 May, the Eliminator will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur. It’s a do-or-die match and whoever loses is out of the tournament. Gujarat, consistent performers since their IPL debut, face a high-pressure test against Mumbai, one of the league’s most successful franchises.

‘We manifested and then we worked hard’: Shashank Singh after Punjab Kings seal top-two finish

The loser of Qualifier 1 will then play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2, scheduled for Sunday, 1 June, again in Ahmedabad. The winner of that match will claim the second spot in the final. With matches spread across Ahmedabad and Mullanpur, the playoffs will test how quickly teams can adapt and recover. The margins are thin now—three games stand between one team and the trophy. All four teams will be juggling pressure, expectations, and recovery in this tight schedule. Who handles the pressure best will decide who lifts the IPL 2025 title.



Get IPL 2025 match schedules, squads, points table, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Check the latest IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings.