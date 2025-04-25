Advertise here
শনিবার , ২৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ১৩ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest standings after CSK vs SRH match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৬, ২০২৫ ১২:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest standings after CSK vs SRH match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Cricket News


SRH players celebrate after the win. (Pic credit: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their two-match losing streak with a composed five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. This marked SRH’s third win of the IPL 2025 season and their first-ever victory at CSK’s fortress, Chepauk.
The two points lifted SRH to six from nine matches, helping them leapfrog Rajasthan Royals to eighth place in the ten-team table. Meanwhile, CSK’s woes deepened as they slumped to their seventh loss in nine games, remaining rooted to the bottom of the standings.
While SRH kept their playoff hopes alive, CSK’s path to qualification now looks increasingly improbable.
Opting to bowl first, SRH’s pace attack dominated proceedings. Harshal Patel led the charge with an impressive 4 for 28, while Pat Cummins (2/21), Jaydev Unadkat (2/21), and Mohammed Shami (1/28) backed him up, combining to claim nine of the ten CSK wickets. The hosts were bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

Dewald Brevis top-scored for CSK with a fluent 42 off 25 balls, while young Ayush Mhatre (30) and Ravindra Jadeja (21) offered some resistance.
In response, SRH lost an early wicket but recovered through Travis Head (19) and Ishan Kishan (44). Kamindu Mendis (32) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) then added an unbeaten 49-run stand for the sixth wicket, guiding the visitors home with eight balls to spare.
Here’s the latest IPL 2025 points table after the CSK vs SRH match:

IPL 2025 Points Table





Source link

