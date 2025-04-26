IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest standings after KKR vs PBKS match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Cricket News

KKR vs PBKS match called off at Eden Gardens. (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens was abandoned due to persistent rain on Saturday, marking the first match of the season to end without a result.

KKR had just begun their chase of a daunting 202-run target and were 7 for no loss after one over when heavy rain halted proceedings. Despite an extended wait of nearly 90 minutes, the weather showed no signs of improvement, forcing the officials to call off the match.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

With the ‘No Result’, both teams shared a point each. Punjab Kings climbed to fourth place in the standings with 11 points from nine matches (five wins, three losses, one no result), boosting their playoff hopes. Kolkata Knight Riders remained seventh with seven points from nine games (three wins, five losses, one no result).

Who’s that IPL player?

Earlier, Punjab Kings put up an impressive 201 for 4, powered by stunning half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh . The pair added a blazing 120-run opening stand in just 11.5 overs. Arya hammered 69 off 35 balls, while Prabhsimran struck a commanding 83 off 49 deliveries.

KKR bowlers, led by Vaibhav Arora (2/34) and Andre Russell (1/27), fought back well in the final overs to stem the run flow.

Here’s the latest IPL 2025 points table after the KKR vs PBKS match: