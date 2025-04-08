IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya’s stunning century powers Punjab Kings past Chennai Super Kings in high-scoring thriller | Cricket News

Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya celebrates his century. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Young opener Priyansh Arya stamped his arrival on the big stage with a breathtaking maiden IPL century that powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a thrilling 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-octane clash on Tuesday.

Batting first, PBKS posted a commanding 219 for 6, thanks largely to a spectacular innings from 24-year-old Arya, who hammered 103 off just 42 balls. His audacious knock included seven boundaries and nine towering sixes, lighting up the Mullanpur stadium and lifting his team from a precarious position of 83/5 in just eight overs.

Arya’s counter-attacking brilliance turned the momentum in Punjab’s favour. He displayed maturity beyond his years, especially against seasoned bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, against whom he hit three sixes, and Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana, whose 13th over went for 24 runs. His hundred came off a mistimed edge over third man, but by then, he’d already done the damage.

“He’s got raw power, and now he’s learning the angles. That’s the difference,” said PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting, who had backed Arya at the start of the season. “This knock was special, not just for the runs, but the way he built it under pressure.”

Shashank Singh (52 not out off 36) provided a composed finishing touch, while Marco Jansen chipped in with a late flourish (34 not out off 19), helping PBKS reach their highest-ever total at the venue.

In reply, CSK managed 201 for 5 despite Devon Conway’s 69, Shivam Dube’s 42 and late fireworks from MS Dhoni (27 off 12). However, Arya’s early onslaught had already defined the outcome. A flat bowling effort, especially from Pathirana (4-0-52-0) and Ashwin (4-0-48-2), left CSK chasing shadows.

With this win, PBKS snapped a losing streak, while Arya’s breakout century could be a turning point in both his IPL career and Punjab’s campaign.