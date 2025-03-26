IPL 2025: Super De Kock dazzles as Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News

Quinton de Kock (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing start to their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at Eden Gardens, but they bounced back in style on Wednesday. The defending champions put up a commanding performance to register their first win of the season, securing two valuable points in the standings. The star of the night was Quinton de Kock, whose stellar knock powered KKR to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. This win also marked KKR’s first triumph under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy.

De Kock’s brilliance ensured that KKR remained in control throughout the chase. His combination of clean ball-striking and sharp game awareness reaffirmed why he is regarded as one of the most dangerous openers in the IPL. His innings was a textbook display of counter-attacking cricket—starting with caution before seamlessly shifting gears to dismantle the opposition’s bowling attack with exquisite timing and brute power.

With this dominant win, KKR not only got off the mark in IPL 2025 but also sent a strong statement to their rivals. Under Rahane’s leadership, the team has gained momentum, with de Kock leading the charge in spectacular fashion.

Earlier in the match, Rahane won the toss and opted to field first, putting Rajasthan Royals on the back foot. Led by Riyan Parag, RR struggled to put up a competitive total as KKR’s disciplined bowling unit applied relentless pressure. Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24) and Dhruv Jurel (33 off 28) were the only notable contributors as the Royals managed to post 151/9 in their 20 overs.

KKR’s bowlers were clinical, with Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17) and Moeen Ali (2/23) stifling RR’s middle order, while Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora chipped in with crucial wickets to keep the total within reach.

Chasing 152, KKR faced an early setback when opener Moeen Ali was run out for just 5. However, de Kock stepped up with an authoritative display, dismantling the RR bowling attack with a breathtaking array of strokes. Despite losing captain Rahane for 18, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman kept the chase on track with a flurry of boundaries and well-calculated big hits.

De Kock’s explosive innings featured eight fours and six towering sixes, making light work of the Rajasthan bowling attack. His heroics ensured KKR cruised to victory with plenty of overs to spare.

Next up, KKR will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, looking to build on their newfound momentum.



