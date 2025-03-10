IPL 2025: Why Harry Brook risks two-year ban after withdrawal from Delhi Capitals deal | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: England batter Harry Brook stands at risk of facing a two-year ban from future editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after withdrawing from his contract with the Delhi Capitals .

Based on the responses of all ten franchises, who were frustrated by the last-minute withdrawals of numerous players, primarily English, over the past three years, the new rule was implemented before to the 2025 IPL mega auction.

In a note to franchises last September, the IPL said, “Any [overseas] player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons.”

The only exception, the governing council of the league said, will be for “an injury/medical condition, which will have to be confirmed by the [player’s] home board”.

On Sunday, Brook expressed his “unreserved” regret to the cricket team and its supporters, stressing that representing England remains his “priority and focus.”

“I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologize unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters,” Brook wrote on social media. “It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series.

“In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus.”

DC has not yet announced their captain, nor have they found a replacement for Brook.

In 2023, Brook participated in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad, amassing 190 runs at an average of 22.11 in 11 games, including a notable century against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Brook had withdrawn from the 2024 IPL edition after his grandmother passed away.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22 to kick off this year’s IPL.