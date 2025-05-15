IPL 2025: Why it makes sense to move the title clash from Kolkata to Ahmedabad | Cricket News

The Ahmedabad arena can seat a total of 1,32,000 people and will most likely be the venue of the 2025 IPL final (Image via X/@mufaddal_vohra)

When IPL 2025 resumes for its final stretch of league stage games and playoffs fixtures, beyond the permutations and possibilities of which teams will make the final 4, the overshadowing question remains on the venues. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the venues for the playoffs and final of the tournament and there is a bright possibility of the title clash taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.The Eden Gardens in Kolkata was originally scheduled to host Qualifier 2 and the Final but it makes a lot of sense to move those games to Ahmedabad. By virtue of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning the competition last season, the final venue was customarily allotted to the Knights. However, as the season resumes on May 17th, the Indian cricket board remains tight-lipped on the venue for the title decider. A number of reasons will influence the top body’s decision, and a number of questions need answering.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Can’t afford any more delaysIf the original IPL schedule for the 18th season was to be followed, the tournament would’ve come to a close on May 25. However, a nine day hiatus has now pushed the final day of proceedings to June 3, a delay of more than a week. Deferring the competition any further will result in the BCCI incurring more losses, something that the top brass cannot afford, and a lot of chaos. Given the fact that significant losses have already been suffered due to the suspension of the tournament owing to cross-border tensions, the IPL has no more room for delays, not even for a single day.

What does it mean for the players?As the IPL restarts, several teams will be hampered by the fact that a significant number of International players will not be returning to the country, owing to national team commitments. The likes of Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and several other Australian Internationals are yet to confirm their participation in the tournament.Who’s that IPL player?The start of the World Test Championship featuring South Africa and Australia on June 11, India A’s tour of England, for which the calendar will be overrun as the IPL restarts, the England – West Indies series set to commence on May 29 have already complicated squad selection and player availability. Another delay may further complicate the situation.What does the weather say?A few games this season have been delayed or even suspended due to rain. For the final to face the same fate would be the most unwelcome of outcomes, given the current predicament of restarting an already delayed campaign. At the time of writing (May 15), AccuWeather predicted rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon at the original venue for the final – Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

An argument supporting the highly anticipated decision to play the final in Ahmedabad is the conviction that the region is much less likely to experience rain. Weather predictions for June 3 at the stadium show a highest temperature of 40 degrees, with minimal to zero possibility of downpour. While no weather forecast assures 100 per cent accuracy, the decision to opt for a safer venue is self explanatory.It now remains to be seen what the Indian cricket board decides but they can’t afford any more delays and that is why it makes sense to host the Qualifier 2 and title clash in Ahmedabad.



