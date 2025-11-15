শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

IPL: Deal done! Sanju Samson joins Chennai Super Kings – all you need to know about this mega trade | Cricket News

IPL: Deal done! Sanju Samson joins Chennai Super Kings – all you need to know about this mega trade | Cricket News


RR’s Sanju Samson vs CSK (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have finalised a major trade deal involving their star players, according to a report from Cricbuzz. The trade sees Ravindra Jadeja moving to Rajasthan Royals while Sanju Samson heads to Chennai Super Kings.The trade details reveal that CSK have included Sam Curran, valued at Rs 2.4 crore, along with Jadeja who carries a price tag of Rs 18 crore. Samson’s league fee matches Jadeja’s at Rs 18 crore. Jadeja’s credentials as India’s premier all-rounder make this trade significant.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL trade, retentions and releases: Why the Yellow Army is in a deep mess!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved the trade after resolving initial technical issues regarding overseas player slots in the Royals’ squad. An official announcement is expected on November 15.Jadeja joined CSK through a secret bid in 2012. He proved his worth by winning numerous matches, including a memorable performance in the 2023 final where he hit a six and four off the last two balls. His celebration with Dhoni after those shots became an iconic IPL moment.Both players have discussed the trade beforehand and agreed it serves everyone’s interests. At 36, Jadeja has retired from T20 internationals and faces uncertainty regarding his future in ODIs for India.CSK’s considerations included the presence of Noor Ahmad in the squad and the changing nature of Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, which is no longer as spin-friendly. Despite previous tensions in 2022 during his brief captaincy, Jadeja and CSK have parted amicably this time.Jadeja’s CSK statistics show 185 IPL matches with 2000 runs and over 140 wickets at an economy rate under eight. He also played 14 Champions League T20 matches for the franchise.Jadeja returns to Rajasthan Royals, where he played his first two IPL seasons before receiving a one-year ban in 2010 for alleged transfer negotiations with another team. While captaincy isn’t guaranteed, he is expected to receive senior player status at his new franchise.CSK had been pursuing Samson for three years, seeking an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman for their top order. Samson has garnered interest from multiple IPL franchises before finalising this deal with CSK.





