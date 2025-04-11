IPL match today, CSK vs KKR: Team prediction, head-to-head, Chepauk pitch report, Chennai weather update | Cricket News

MS Dhoni (left) speaks to CSK head coach Stephen Fleming during the practice session. (PTI)

Stand-in captain MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings against Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK are currently placed at the ninth place, whereas KKR at the sixth position on the point table.

On the eve of the match, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has revealed that an elbow injury has ruled out Ruturaj Gaikwad from the tournament.

An MRI confirmed that Gaikwad, 28, has an elbow fracture, Fleming said, adding that Dhoni would take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL.

“Unfortunately, Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to be ruled out of the tournament,” Fleming said. “(Gaikwad) got hit in Guwahati. He’s been operating with an amount of pain.”

Dhoni, 43, led Chennai from 2008 until 2024, when he handed the captaincy to Gaikwad.

He had also handed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022, but took back the leadership midway through the season after a string of disappointing results. Under Dhoni, CSK have won five IPL titles, the last in 2023, as well as two Champions League trophies. The team however had a dismal start to the current season, losing four of their first five matches.

KKR on the other hand, will be smarting from their narrow loss against Lucknow Super Giants three days back, and will look to get back to winning ways before it gets too late for the defending champions.

CSK vs KKR: Chepauk pitch report

The Chepauk pitch is anticipated to be slow and difficult for batting, requiring careful adjustment. Spinners will be a major factor, with both teams possessing strong spin attacks. Recent results suggest batting first will be preferred.

CSK vs KKR: Playing XI team prediction

CSK predicted XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed,

Impact: Matheesha Pathirana

KKR predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Sub: Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chetan Sakariya.

CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head

Matches played: 30

CSK won: 19

KKR won: 10

No Result: 1

CSK vs KKR: Chennai weather report

According to Accuweather.com, the weather in the morning is expected to be pretty warm, rising to 36 degrees. It is expected to come down to 30 at the time of the match with clear, breezy weather while the temperature will drop to 26 at night.