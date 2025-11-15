শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
IPL Retentions: How big a pay cut did Ravindra Jadeja take to join Rajasthan Royals from CSK? | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

IPL Retentions: How big a pay cut did Ravindra Jadeja take to join Rajasthan Royals from CSK? | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
IPL Retentions: How big a pay cut did Ravindra Jadeja take to join Rajasthan Royals from CSK? | Cricket News


Ravindra Jadeja (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

In a significant IPL trade move, Ravindra Jadeja has officially joined Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. The trade deal involves multiple players, including RR captain Sanju Samson moving to CSK and Sam Curran joining the Royals.Jadeja’s move marks the end of his 12-season tenure with Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder has accepted a reduced salary of 14 crore rupees per year at Rajasthan Royals, compared to his previous earnings of 18 crore rupees at CSK.The Indian Premier League officially announced the trade through a statement: “Senior All-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL season following a successful trade. Jadeja, who played for CSK for 12 seasons, is among the most experienced players in the league, having played over 250 games. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore.The move represents a homecoming for Jadeja, who began his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008. During his initial stint with RR, he played under Shane Warne’s leadership and received the nickname “Rockstar” from the legendary Australian spinner.Jadeja’s journey in the IPL has been eventful. After playing two seasons with Rajasthan Royals, he faced a one-year ban in 2010 for breaching contract rules. He then moved to Kochi Tuskers Kerala before joining CSK in 2012.During his time at CSK, Jadeja played a crucial role in multiple IPL title victories. His notable performance includes the memorable last-ball heroics in the 2023 final. Sources indicate that Jadeja discussed the trade with former captain MS Dhoni, and both agreed it was in the “best interest of everyone.”Rajasthan Royals have been active in the trade window. Along with acquiring Jadeja and Sam Curran from CSK, they have also secured players like Donovan Ferreira and Nitish Rana in pre-auction deals.The trade represents a significant change for CSK, who have lost a key player after 12 successful seasons. The five-time champions will now need to adjust their team strategy without Jadeja’s all-round capabilities.This transfer window has seen multiple high-profile moves, with both teams making strategic changes to their roster. The trade deal’s impact will be closely watched as teams prepare for the upcoming IPL season.At Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja will reunite with his former CSK teammate Sam Curran. The team appears to be building a strong squad through these pre-season trades, focusing on experienced players.





