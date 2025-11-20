‘Is this team even ready?’: Former India cricketer’s blunt warning after India’s shock slump | Cricket News

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate (ANI Photo)

India’s Test side is facing intense scrutiny once again after their defeat to South Africa. The loss has pushed earlier concerns back into focus, especially after the recent home whitewash against New Zealand. With a young captain and a new head coach still settling in, many feel the team must reassess its foundations and reconsider the expectations placed on this group. Former India batter Robin Uthappa has voiced similar concerns. He questioned whether the current squad has the consistency and depth to truly see themselves as World Test Championship contenders. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa said, “Visiting teams play lesser cricket than India and have far more time for preparation. There is too much cricket happening.”

Uthappa believes India are trying to follow a single formula in every situation. He said, “You are going with one size fits all and trying to produce results. There needs to be a sense of realism about the goal for the next two years.” He urged Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill to clearly define their long term vision for the side. One of his biggest worries is India’s pace bowling depth outside the subcontinent. He asked, “Yes, you want to get to the WTC final, but is this team ready to get there? Who is really effective outside of Bumrah and Siraj? We are missing a third pacer. They are trying out a bunch of guys. In all honesty, we don’t have a confirmed third fast bowler.” India have managed only four wins and have suffered three defeats in the current WTC cycle, a record that will not be enough if such performances continue. Uthappa also highlighted India’s struggle against SENA teams at home and said the lack of dedicated Test centres is a major reason. He said, “India don’t have Test centres as a country. You are randomly playing Tests everywhere and trying to produce results in your favour. That takes away from the larger goal.” He added that teams with fixed Test venues enjoy a stronger home advantage. Recalling Virat Kohli ’s earlier stance on the same issue, Uthappa said, “Virat spoke of this when he also captained and India are missing home advantage by playing at random venues.” With the second Test against South Africa approaching in Guwahati, India must regroup quickly. A win is essential to level the series 1 1 and keep their World Test Championship campaign on track.