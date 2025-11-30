রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Alisha Chinai Says Kishore Kumar ‘Didn’t Speak To Me Once’ During Mr India Song Recording: ‘He Just Walked Off’ | Bollywood News Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News Ranveer Singh Gets Troll For Mimicking Kantara’s Iconic Chaundi Sequence, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s NTRNeel To Release In 2026? Here’s What We Know | Telugu Cinema News জরুরি সংবাদ সম্মেলন ডেকেছে বিএনপি Andre Russell retires from IPL: Returns to KKR in new role | Cricket News প্রগতি লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad সাগর-রুনি হত্যা মামলা: ১২২ বার পেছালো তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন দাখিল – Corporate Sangbad ‘Rohit bhai Virat bhai will do their talking with the bat’: Arshdeep’s explosive warning before Ranchi ODI | Cricket News প্রথমবারের মতো নীল মসজিদ পরিদর্শন করেছেন পোপ লিও
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News


Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan delivered a masterclass with the bat as his team registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Tripura in the Elite Group D clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kishen’s unbeaten 113-run knock powered Jharkhand to chase down a target of 183 in just 17.3 overs. Tripura batted first after losing the toss and posted a competitive 182 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Bikram Kumar Das gave the innings a brisk start with 42 runs, but wickets fell at the other end at regular intervals. Vijay Shankar contributed a solid 59, while captain Manishankar Murasingh added a quickfire 42 to help Tripura post a challenging total.

How Ajit Agarkar is letting Indian cricket down

Chasing 183, Jharkhand’s start was shaky as Utkarsh Singh (5) and Kumar Kushagra (6) fell cheaply. However, captain Ishan Kishan and Virat Singh steadied the innings, ensuring no further damage. Kishan reached his century in just 45 balls, dominating the bowlers with 10 fours and 8 sixes. Virat Singh also played a brilliant supporting role, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 40 balls, including four boundaries and a six. The Jharkhand captain faced just 50 deliveries during his whirlwind innings, guiding his side to a convincing victory and maintaining their momentum in the T20 tournament.Ishan raced to his fifth century in T20 cricket. His tally also includes 29 half-centuries. In 209 matches (200 innings), the left-handed batter has racked up 4,525 runs at an average of 29.32. He has a strike rate of 135.42. Ishan is closing in on 250 sixes in T20 cricket (249). He also has 534 fours.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Andre Russell retires from IPL: Returns to KKR in new role | Cricket News

Andre Russell retires from IPL: Returns to KKR in new role | Cricket News

‘Rohit bhai Virat bhai will do their talking with the bat’: Arshdeep’s explosive warning before Ranchi ODI | Cricket News

‘Rohit bhai Virat bhai will do their talking with the bat’: Arshdeep’s explosive warning before Ranchi ODI | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma goes berserk: 12-ball fifty, 32-ball hundred as he shatters multiple T20 records | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma goes berserk: 12-ball fifty, 32-ball hundred as he shatters multiple T20 records | Cricket News

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami storm into first-ever MLS Cup final | Football News

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami storm into first-ever MLS Cup final | Football News

History incoming? Rohit Sharma just steps away from a career-defining feat | Cricket News

History incoming? Rohit Sharma just steps away from a career-defining feat | Cricket News

‘Masters of ODI cricket’: KL Rahul counts on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s experience | Cricket News

‘Masters of ODI cricket’: KL Rahul counts on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s experience | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST