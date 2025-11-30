Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan delivered a masterclass with the bat as his team registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Tripura in the Elite Group D clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kishen’s unbeaten 113-run knock powered Jharkhand to chase down a target of 183 in just 17.3 overs. Tripura batted first after losing the toss and posted a competitive 182 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Bikram Kumar Das gave the innings a brisk start with 42 runs, but wickets fell at the other end at regular intervals. Vijay Shankar contributed a solid 59, while captain Manishankar Murasingh added a quickfire 42 to help Tripura post a challenging total.

Chasing 183, Jharkhand’s start was shaky as Utkarsh Singh (5) and Kumar Kushagra (6) fell cheaply. However, captain Ishan Kishan and Virat Singh steadied the innings, ensuring no further damage. Kishan reached his century in just 45 balls, dominating the bowlers with 10 fours and 8 sixes. Virat Singh also played a brilliant supporting role, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 40 balls, including four boundaries and a six. The Jharkhand captain faced just 50 deliveries during his whirlwind innings, guiding his side to a convincing victory and maintaining their momentum in the T20 tournament.Ishan raced to his fifth century in T20 cricket. His tally also includes 29 half-centuries. In 209 matches (200 innings), the left-handed batter has racked up 4,525 runs at an average of 29.32. He has a strike rate of 135.42. Ishan is closing in on 250 sixes in T20 cricket (249). He also has 534 fours.