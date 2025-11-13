Islamabad blast: Sri Lanka Cricket orders team to stay in Pakistan; PCB reschedules ODIs | Cricket News

Sri Lanka cricket team (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Sri Lanka Cricket has ordered its national team to continue their Pakistan tour despite security concerns following a suicide bombing in Islamabad, threatening players with a “formal review” if they leave early. The directive came after several team members expressed intentions to return home following Tuesday’s attack that killed 12 and injured 27 outside a court.The cricket board stated it would send replacements to ensure the tour continues uninterrupted if players depart against directives.“If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC’s directives, a formal review will be conducted… and an appropriate decision will be made,” the board announced.The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the second and third ODI matches. The second match will now be played on Friday instead of Thursday, and the third match moves to Sunday from Saturday, both in Rawalpindi.PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed appreciation on social media: “Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright.”The security concerns stem from a historical incident in March 2009 when six Sri Lankan players were wounded after gunmen attacked their team bus en route to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. This attack led to international teams avoiding Pakistan for nearly a decade.The opening ODI proceeded as scheduled on Tuesday in Rawalpindi, with Pakistan winning by six runs, despite the suicide attack in nearby Islamabad.The PCB has enhanced security measures for the visiting team following the incident. Pakistani officials confirmed that Naqvi met with Sri Lankan players at their Islamabad hotel on Wednesday to assure them of their safety.The current tour includes a three-match ODI series followed by a T20 tri-series tournament involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, scheduled for November 17-29.