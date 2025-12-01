ISPL Season 3 Auction: 408 players to go under the hammer on December 9 – everything you need to know | Cricket News

ISPL trials went to 101 cities across India before the third season begins next year. (Image: ISPL)

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) announced its Season 3 player auction, scheduled for December 9 in Mumbai, where 408 players from 101 cities will participate. The tennis-ball T10 tournament has increased its team purse to Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 1 crore and expanded squad sizes to 18 players, introducing new features like the Googly Power mechanism and retention cards for teams to rebuild their squads for the upcoming season at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from January 9 to February 6.

ISPL trials: 101 cities covered across India after 44 lakh registrations

The auction pool comprises 400 shortlisted players, including 30 under-19 talents, following extensive trials. Each of the eight franchises will add one scout pick from the Season 3 registered pool, bringing the total to 408 players.Players will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 3 lakh and will be categorised into six zones: U-19, West, East, Central, South, and North. The new Googly Power feature allows teams to increase bids suddenly by Rs 1 lakh during competitive bidding.The six existing teams will receive two Right to Match (RTM) cards each, enabling them to retain players from their Season 2 rosters by matching the highest bid during the auction.Teams must select a minimum of two players from each zone, including retained players. The squads must include at least two U-19 players, with one U-19 player and one player from each zone mandatory in every match’s playing XI.All 18 squad members are required to play at least one match during Season 3. Franchise owners face no maximum limit on player bids.

ISPL Auction Quick Facts:

Base Price: Rs3 lakh

Team Purse Increased: Rs 1 crore → Rs 1.5 crore

Team Squad Size Expanded: 16 → 18 players

New Mechanic – Googly Power: Sudden Rs 1 lakh bid jump during auctions

2 RTM Cards allow teams to reacquire players from their Season 2 squads by matching bids

“Season 3 of the ISPL is another important step for grassroots cricket in India. Each year, we see new faces and strong talent coming through from different parts of the country. This auction is a key moment for players because it gives them a fair platform to be noticed. I am keen to see how these youngsters approach the challenge and make the most of the opportunity in front of them,” said Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member.“The response to Season 3 has been remarkable, especially with players coming from 101 different cities across India. The diversity of talent this year is truly exceptional, with players coming from across the country with equal passion and ambition. It demonstrates the scale at which ISPL has grown and the trust it has earned in our country. I am confident that Season 3 will set new benchmarks in competitiveness and inclusivity,” said Ashish Shelar, ISPL Core Committee Member.

“The excitement leading into this auction is incredibly high, especially with the number of exciting talent who impressed during trials. As the league expands, so does the opportunity for these players to become household names and inspire future generations. Fans can expect intense bidding, exciting team combinations and plenty of surprises when the hammer goes down. I can’t wait to watch which new stars rise through this platform and capture the imagination of the country,” said Minal Amol Kale, ISPL Core Committee Member.“This year’s auction has been designed to reflect the highest professional standards, in line with the league’s growing stature. From the structured bidding order to the introduction of the ‘Googly Power,’ every element has been created to ensure transparency, fairness and strategic depth. The enthusiasm shown by franchises during the trials indicates how seriously they are preparing for the season. We have also invested heavily in technology, analytics and operations to deliver an auction experience that matches global best practices. With an expanded purse and larger squads, teams have more flexibility than ever before. The quality of talent available this year has raised expectations across all franchises. I am looking forward to a fierce contest and a tournament that pushes the boundaries of grassroots cricket,” said Suraj Samat, ISPL Core Committee Member and League Commissioner.