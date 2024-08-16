‘It is an honour…’: PM Modi after meeting Indian contingent of Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi declared it an honour to host all of the Indian athletes at his home after meeting the team that had just returned from the Olympics in Paris.On Thursday, on Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi hosted the Indian delegation to the Paris Olympics at his home at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the capital.The Indian men’s hockey team gave him a signed hockey stick and jersey during the meeting, as per ANI.“It is an honour to have you all here… PR Sreejesh proved why he is known as ‘The Wall’. Everyone who won a medal and even those who lost by a point reiterated that this saga will not stop unless they win a Gold,” PM Modi said while interacting with the Indian contingent .Shooter Manu Bhaker , who created history by winning two medals in one Olympics competition, stated that Prime Minister Modi really inspired her.“I felt great that I received the call from PM Sir after winning the medal. He has encouraged a lot,” Bhaker said.Shuttler Lakshya Sen also discussed his preparation with coach Prakash Padukone.“Prakash Sir took my phone during the matches at the Olympics and said that you will not get it till the end of the tournament. A lot of people supported me throughout the journey. I had a great running experience in Paris. It was a little bit heart-breaking as I came such close of winning a medal but was unable to win it. I will try to do better in the future,” the shuttler said.Former Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh also spoke about his journey and said, “I have been thinking of retiring for the last few years. I joined the camp in 2002 and played my first international match in 2004 at junior level. I have played since then and represented the country for 20 years so I thought that I should retire from the sport at a good level so the Olympics was that platform. It was hard for us as we lost the semifinal. Our A team went to Paris and we thought that we would compete for the gold medal. Ahead of the bronze medal match, every player said that we have to play for Sree bhai.”

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals including five bronze and a silver.