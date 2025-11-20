I’ve only one goal, to play more games: Mayank Yadav | Cricket News

Mayank Yadav (IANS Photo)

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav talks to TOI about injury management, being retained by LSG & his career plans… Injuries have been a big stumbling block in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace sensation Mayank Yadav’s short career. He has only played one Ranji Trophy match, three T20Is against Bangladesh and just six IPL games in the last three years. Now that he has undergone an operation and subsequent rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, there is renewed hope that his career will finally take off again. Mayank spoke exclusively to TOI about being retained by LSG and how he is looking forward to bowling with Mohammed Shami. Excerpts…Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!What is the update on your recovery?I’ve started bowling and my recovery is going well. So far so good. I’ve worked a lot on my fitness. In the upcoming season, I’ll be available from day one.You’ve been retained by LSG in spite of playing so infrequently…It’s a huge thing for me that the franchise and its owner have shown trust in me. Their backing gave me the confidence to recover faster.

You’ll now be bowling with Mohammed Shami, who has also moved to LSG…I’ve known him for the last one and a half years when I was with him in rehab and NCA. I had a chat with Shami bhai about my bowling and how to go about things in the future. It will be very exciting to bowl with him and learn from him.What did you learn at the CoE about injury management?I learnt to understand my body more. Bumrah bhaiyya (Jasprit Bumrah) was here last year, before the IPL. I had a lot of good chats with him because he also went through the same surgery. He shared a lot of things with me about injury management.How important will IPL-2026 be for you?I’ve set myself only one goal — to play more and more games. That’s the only thing I’ve been missing for the last two years or so.Do you plan to play a few domestic matches?Yes. If I’m able to play a couple of matches before the IPL, it will be good for me.