Jake Fraser-McGurk slams fastest fifty for Delhi Capitals, joint third-fastest in IPL history | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Jake Fraser-McGurk of the Delhi Capitals on Saturday etched his name in Indian Premier League (IPL) record books, smashing the fastest fifty for his franchise and securing the third joint-fastest fifty in the history of the tournament.Fraser-McGurk’s explosive innings showcased his prowess and batting acumen as he reached the milestone in a whirlwind fashion, leaving spectators in awe of his talent.His blistering fifty came in a mere 15 deliveries, underlining his ability to accelerate the scoring rate and dismantle opposition bowlers with ease.Chasing a mammoth 267 against Sunrisers Hyderabad , Fraser-McGurk finally perished after a scintillating 18-ball 65 runs knock which included five fours and seven thunderous sixes.Fraser-McGurk’s 15-ball fifty has also become the third joint-fastest fifty of the IPL after Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 balls), who sits at the top of the pile followed by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls each).

He shared the record with Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran, who had scored their half-centuries in 15 balls.

The young Australian batter surpassed Chris Morris’s 17-ball fifty against Gujarat Lions way back in 2016.

Fastest IPL fifty for DC (by balls taken)

15 – Jake Fraser-McGurk vs SRH, 2024

17 – Chris Morris vs GL, 2016

18 – Rishabh Pant vs MI, 2019

18 – Prithvi Shaw vs KKR, 2021

19 – Tristan Stubbs vs MI, 2024

In the process, Fraser-McGurk also overtook Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head to hit the fastest fifty of this IPL season.

Fastest fifty this IPL (by balls taken)

15 – Jake Fraser-McGurk vs SRH, Delhi

16 – Abhishek Sharma vs MI, Hyderabad

16 – Travis Head vs DC, Delhi

Fraser-McGurk’s achievement will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the standout moments of the IPL season, serving as a testament to his talent and potential as a future star of the game. As he continues to hone his skills and make significant contributions to his team’s success, cricket fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more electrifying performances from this promising young cricketer.