বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৯শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Jasprit Bumrah: KL Rahul likely to miss Asia Cup, World Cup could be touch and go for Shreyas Iyer | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩, ২০২৩ ১:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1691003846 photo



msid 102362475,imgsize 72068

NEW DELHI: Senior batter KL Rahul in all likelihood will miss the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka as he will take more time to recover from his hamstring injury while it could be a touch and go for another star Shreyas Iyer as far as his participation in the World Cup is concerned.

Rahul had undergone a thigh surgery while Iyer had a surgery on his lower back to cure stress fracture.

The last BCCI update didn’t specify their date of return of the duo as they were seen slowly building on their workload as far as ‘Return to Play’ is concerned.
“It is unlikely that both Rahul and Shreyas would be match fit for 50-over cricket and that too in humid conditions in Sri Lanka. But the BCCI medical team feels that Rahul can at least get fit before the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
“In case of Iyer, he has also started skills training but the World Cup for him will be touch and go if Indian management thinks of putting a 100 percent fit Iyer back on the park. T20 is an easier vehicle for comeback unlike 50-over cricket. We are keeping fingers crossed,” the source added.
Rahul has already started his keeping drills. But keeping for 50 overs with recovering hamstring will be a bit too much, considering India’s Asia Cup campaign starts early next month.
Rahul’s fitness is very important in a larger context as he will also bat at No.5 and is expected to play a big role in the middle overs.
The Indian team management is desperate to have at least one of the two fit and available for the World Cup.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm bovd schdc sdcjhs ctg
‘ফরমায়েশি রায় দিয়ে আন্দোলন বন্ধ করা যাবে না’
বাংলাদেশ
IMG 20230803 WA0002
টুঙ্গিপাড়ায় বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে গোপালগঞ্জ জেলা স্বেচ্ছাসেবক লীগের শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1691003846 photo
Jasprit Bumrah: KL Rahul likely to miss Asia Cup, World Cup could be touch and go for Shreyas Iyer | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
FotoJet 2023 08 02T223913.366
কয়েকটি সুপার টোটকায় ডায়াবোটিসে কেল্লাফতে, শরীরের শর্করার স্তর সহজেই নিয়ন্ত্রিত হতে পারে ৷ These are the super tips which can be reduced blood sugar that why need to do some work. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 1176323249565396

যথাযোগ্য মর্যাদায় মেহেরপুরে পালিত হচ্ছে বঙ্গবন্ধুর মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী ও জাতীয় শোক দিবস।

 untitled 3 72

Four Ways to Rid Your Body of Pain After Exercise

 wm Rijvi

‘শেখ হাসিনার সন্ত্রাসী পরিকাঠামোর অংশ নির্বাচন কমিশন’

 re

Realme UI 3.0 Based on Android 12 এল বাজারে, একের পর এক দুর্দান্ত ফিচার্স সম্পর্কে জেনে নিন

OnePlus Nord N20 SE, ওয়ান প্লাস নর্দ এন২০ এসই – News18 Bangla

 image 464408 1631487555

বঙ্গবন্ধুর কনিষ্ঠ কন্যা শেখ রেহানার জন্মদিন আজ

 wm seven coolege fvf vfkv

ঢাবি’র অধিভুক্ত সাত কলেজে ১ম বর্ষে ভর্তির সময় বেড়েছে

 IMG 20220910 WA0019

উপকূলের ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ স্থান পরিদর্শন শেষে মিট দ্যা প্রেস করেছে জলবায়ু অধিপরামর্শ ফোরাম

 shraddha 2

Shraddha Kapoor : টিনসেল টাউনে জোর চর্চা! জ্যাকি ভগ্নানীর নেক্সট প্রজেক্টে নাকি থাকছেন শ্রদ্ধা কাপুর?

 JP4

Jio গ্রাহকদের জন্য সুখবর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ জুড়ে মোতায়েন করা হবে 15 MHz অতিরিক্ত স্পেকট্রাম