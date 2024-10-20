‘Jasprit Bumrah se accha bowler Naseem Shah hai’: Pakistan cricketer makes bold claim | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s young fast bowler Ihsanullah sparked debate with his recent statement on the Public Digital News podcast, where he claimed that Naseem Shah is a better bowler than India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

He remarked, “Agar dekha jaaye toh Jasprit Bhumrah se accha bowler Naseem Shah hai (If you look at it, Naseem Shah is a better bowler than Jasprit Bumrah).”

When the host countered Ihsanullah by pointing out that Bumrah’s performances have been superior on paper, the young bowler remained steadfast.

The 22-year-old pacer defended his stance, saying, “Naseem Shah also performed well in the 2022 World Cup. Sometimes players can go through a rough patch for a year, but Naseem is still better.”

Watch:

This bold statement comes amid comparisons between two of the most talented pacers in world cricket today.

Bumrah, known for his pinpoint yorkers and ability to thrive under pressure, has been a vital asset for India across formats. Naseem Shah, on the other hand, has showcased his raw pace and swing, becoming a key figure for Pakistan at a very young age.

Naseem Shah Vs Bumrah | Downfall of Babar Azam | Public Podcast with Fast Bowler Ihsanullah

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Pakistani players have preferred Naseem Shah over Bumrah.

In an earlier podcast appearance, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was asked whom he would trust for the final over in a high-pressure T20 match with 10 runs to defend.

Without hesitation, Babar replied, “Naseem Shah.”

Bumrah’s track record, however, speaks for itself. In the 2024 T20 World Cup , he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets and was named Player of the Tournament for title-winning Team India.

His brilliant two-wicket haul in the final helped India defeat South Africa, securing their first major ICC trophy in 11 years.