সোমবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Amitabh Bachchan Didn’t Wash His Face For 7 Days To Grab Role Where He Was Paid Only Rs 5,000 মতিন স্পিনিংয়ের পর্ষদ সভা ৮ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad ‘Shafali’s bowling was the surprise factor, frustrating that we gave her two big wickets’: SA captain Laura Wolvaardt | Cricket News Avneet Kaur, All Set For Her Next Vacation, Can’t Get Over This Bangkok Album | Pictures | Television News ‘Jhanda gaad diya’: India coach Amol Muzumdar recreates Rohit Sharma’s epic celebration | Cricket News সাবেক এমপি শামীম ওসমানের আয়কর নথি জব্দ – Corporate Sangbad It’s Lehenga Season And Arti Singh Has Just Served The Best Bridesmaid Look | Television News তারেক রহমানের ডাকে জরুরি ভিত্তিতে লন্ডন গেলেন সালাহউদ্দিন Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders Announced, Nawazuddin To Return As Inspector Jatil Yadav In Gritty Thriller | Bollywood News জুলাই সনদের আইনি ভিত্তির জন্য নভেম্বরেই গণভোট দিতে হবে: মাছুম
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Jhanda gaad diya’: India coach Amol Muzumdar recreates Rohit Sharma’s epic celebration | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
‘Jhanda gaad diya’: India coach Amol Muzumdar recreates Rohit Sharma’s epic celebration | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma (left) and Amol Muzumdar

Team India women’s cricket head coach Amol Muzumdar on Sunday recreated Rohit Sharma’s iconic celebration after Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium.After winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma had planted the Indian flag on the Bridgetown ground — and Muzumdar did the same at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets emotional after leading India to World Cup glory

Muzumdar was overcome with emotion as India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, describing the triumph as a “watershed moment” that will redefine the future of Indian cricket.“I’m speechless. Absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment,” he was quoted as saying after the match. “The hard work, the belief — they’ve made every Indian proud.”“We never let early setbacks define us,” he said. “We dominated most matches but just needed to finish better. Once we did that, there was no looking back.”Muzumdar credited India’s renewed focus on fitness and fielding — an area that had been a key part of his vision as coach.“That was something we talked about a lot in the dressing room,” he said. “The energy in the field today showed how much they’ve grown. I couldn’t have asked for more.”For Muzumdar — long regarded as one of Indian cricket’s most talented players never to play at the highest level — the win carried deep personal significance.

Poll

What do you think of the Indian women’s cricket team’s victory in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup?

“It’s a watershed moment,” he said softly. “The ripple effects will be felt for generations.”As the tricolour waved proudly over the DY Patil Stadium and tears flowed freely among players and fans alike, Muzumdar’s words captured the emotion of the night.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Shafali’s bowling was the surprise factor, frustrating that we gave her two big wickets’: SA captain Laura Wolvaardt | Cricket News

‘Shafali’s bowling was the surprise factor, frustrating that we gave her two big wickets’: SA captain Laura Wolvaardt | Cricket News

India’s richest female cricketers: Meet the wealthiest women cricketers in India and their salaries | Off the field News

India’s richest female cricketers: Meet the wealthiest women cricketers in India and their salaries | Off the field News

Punjabi songs, bhangra on dhol, dark glasses and a hoodie: Harmanpreet Kaur was a vibe after World Cup win | Cricket News

Punjabi songs, bhangra on dhol, dark glasses and a hoodie: Harmanpreet Kaur was a vibe after World Cup win | Cricket News

Jay Shah’s mother and daughter spend time with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana after World Cup win | Cricket News

Jay Shah’s mother and daughter spend time with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana after World Cup win | Cricket News

How 2025 became sport’s greatest redemption story — when Tottenham, PSG, RCB, South Africa and India Women ended their curses | Cricket News

How 2025 became sport’s greatest redemption story — when Tottenham, PSG, RCB, South Africa and India Women ended their curses | Cricket News

‘He gave me belief’: Shafali Verma reveals how Sachin Tendulkar inspired her World Cup heroics | Cricket News

‘He gave me belief’: Shafali Verma reveals how Sachin Tendulkar inspired her World Cup heroics | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST