‘Jhanda gaad diya’: India coach Amol Muzumdar recreates Rohit Sharma’s epic celebration | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma (left) and Amol Muzumdar

Team India women’s cricket head coach Amol Muzumdar on Sunday recreated Rohit Sharma’s iconic celebration after Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium.After winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma had planted the Indian flag on the Bridgetown ground — and Muzumdar did the same at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets emotional after leading India to World Cup glory

Muzumdar was overcome with emotion as India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, describing the triumph as a “watershed moment” that will redefine the future of Indian cricket.“I’m speechless. Absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment,” he was quoted as saying after the match. “The hard work, the belief — they’ve made every Indian proud.”“We never let early setbacks define us,” he said. “We dominated most matches but just needed to finish better. Once we did that, there was no looking back.”Muzumdar credited India’s renewed focus on fitness and fielding — an area that had been a key part of his vision as coach.“That was something we talked about a lot in the dressing room,” he said. “The energy in the field today showed how much they’ve grown. I couldn’t have asked for more.”For Muzumdar — long regarded as one of Indian cricket’s most talented players never to play at the highest level — the win carried deep personal significance.

“It’s a watershed moment,” he said softly. “The ripple effects will be felt for generations.”As the tricolour waved proudly over the DY Patil Stadium and tears flowed freely among players and fans alike, Muzumdar’s words captured the emotion of the night.