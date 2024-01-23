মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৯ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Joyous Reactions from David Warner, Keshav Maharaj, and Danish Kaneria on Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৩, ২০২৪ ৯:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1705981095 photo



msid 107066437,imgsize 92482

NEW DELHI: Ayodhya‘s historic Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony garnered joyous reactions from international cricketers, with Australian batter David Warner, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, and former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria expressing their happiness on social media.
Warner, known for his affinity for Indian culture, shared a picture of Lord Shri Ram on Instagram with the caption “Jai Sri Ram INDIA.”

Maharaj, hailing from a Hindu family, posted “Jai Shree Ram” on another platform, while Kaneria mentioned, “The wait of centuries is over, the pledge is fulfilled, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is completed.”

The cricketers celebrated the historic event in Ayodhya, showcasing their appreciation for Indian traditions.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the culmination of the construction of the grand Ram Temple.
PM Modi, during the event, emphasized the temple’s significance, stating that it stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony, and integration. He highlighted the positive energy emitted during the construction, countering earlier concerns that it might incite controversy.

The historic unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol during the ceremony added to the symbolism, signifying a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram’s place in everyday life.
The ceremony was followed by petals showered from army choppers, and PM Modi also paid respects to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham, contributing to the overall festive atmosphere.
International cricketers joined the global community in recognizing and celebrating the momentous occasion of the Ayodhya temple’s Pran Pratishtha.

PM Modi greets Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ program attendees

(With inputs from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Hamko Griup 5 Snatchers 22 01 2024
ফের সংগঠিত ‘হামকা গ্রুপ’, ছিনতাইয়ে নেমে ৫ জন ধরা
বাংলাদেশ
1705981095 photo
Joyous Reactions from David Warner, Keshav Maharaj, and Danish Kaneria on Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha | Off the field News
খেলাধুলা
00 3
২৩ জানুয়ারি : আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Police Box Bomb CTG 750x563 1
পুলিশবক্সে বোমা হামলার মামলার সাক্ষ্যগ্রহণ শুরু
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm kader 1

‘সংকট উত্তরণে প্রধানমন্ত্রী আন্তরিকভাবে চেষ্টা করছেন’

 10 13

ডিজিটাল আইনের মামলায় ছাত্রলীগ নেতা ইমন গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

 whatsapp 3

5 BJP MLAs Quit Official WhatsApp Group After Failing to Feature in Party’s Newly Formed Committee

 wm India 11.08.2022

ভারতের ঘাঁটিতে সন্ত্রাসী হামলা, ৩ সেনা নিহত

 1529229526636 L

ঈদগাহ মাঠে ১৪৪ ধারা জারি!

 wm cmkl

কেন্দ্রীয় সভাপতিকে ফুল দিতে এসে ক্যাম্পাসে হেনস্তা

 vi

Vodafone Idea Plans: একবার রিচার্জে পরিবারের সবাই পাবে আনলিমিটেড ইন্টারনেট! দারুন প্ল্যান আনল Vi

 IMG 20231222 WA0000

গোপালগঞ্জের টুঙ্গিপাড়ায় বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে জবি উপাচার্যের শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি নিবেদন

 wm deborah lyons UN

আফগান স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে জাতিসংঘ দূতের বৈঠক

 1680739858 photo

RR vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs for second successive win | Cricket News