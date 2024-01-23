Joyous Reactions from David Warner, Keshav Maharaj, and Danish Kaneria on Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha | Off the field News

NEW DELHI: Ayodhya ‘s historic Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony garnered joyous reactions from international cricketers, with Australian batter David Warner , South African spinner Keshav Maharaj , and former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria expressing their happiness on social media.Warner, known for his affinity for Indian culture, shared a picture of Lord Shri Ram on Instagram with the caption “Jai Sri Ram INDIA.”

Maharaj, hailing from a Hindu family, posted “Jai Shree Ram” on another platform, while Kaneria mentioned, “The wait of centuries is over, the pledge is fulfilled, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is completed.”

The cricketers celebrated the historic event in Ayodhya, showcasing their appreciation for Indian traditions.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , marked the culmination of the construction of the grand Ram Temple.

PM Modi, during the event, emphasized the temple’s significance, stating that it stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony, and integration. He highlighted the positive energy emitted during the construction, countering earlier concerns that it might incite controversy.

The historic unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol during the ceremony added to the symbolism, signifying a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram’s place in everyday life.

The ceremony was followed by petals showered from army choppers, and PM Modi also paid respects to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham, contributing to the overall festive atmosphere.

International cricketers joined the global community in recognizing and celebrating the momentous occasion of the Ayodhya temple’s Pran Pratishtha.

PM Modi greets Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ program attendees

(With inputs from ANI)