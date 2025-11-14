শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘নির্বাচিত হলে শার্শায় কোনো মাদক ব্যবসায়ী স্থান পাবে না’ সংলাপ চললেও সুফল নেই, ২ পরাশক্তির দ্বন্দ্বে ইউক্রেন পরিস্থিতি জটিল সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা ‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’ Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News


Kagiso Rabada. (Image via Getty Images)

South Africa’s star pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the first Test match against India at Eden Gardens due to a rib injury sustained during training, with his availability for the second Test in Guwahati remaining uncertain as he undergoes medical assessments.Rabada injured himself during the first training session on Tuesday, leading to a series of medical evaluations that forced him to withdraw from the match at the last minute.

‘Control your temptations’: Jasprit Bumrah reacts after stunning fifer against South Africa in 1st Test

“KG sustained the injury during the first training session on Tuesday, then he underwent a scan on Wednesday morning, and then underwent a fitness test this morning and was experiencing discomfort and then was ultimately ruled out of the game,” explained the team media manager, as quoted by PTI.When questioned about Rabada’s prospects for the second Test beginning November 22 in Guwahati, the manager stated: “He’s still undergoing further assessments with the medical team.”The South African team had kept their decision about Rabada’s participation pending until Friday morning.Following Rabada’s absence, Corbin Bosch was brought into the playing eleven for his fourth Test match, joining Marco Jansen and seam bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the lineup.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News

‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News

‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News

‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News

‘I will not answer’: Jasprit Bumrah shuts down workload management talk, says focus is to ‘contribute’ | Cricket News

‘I will not answer’: Jasprit Bumrah shuts down workload management talk, says focus is to ‘contribute’ | Cricket News

15 sixes and 32-ball century! Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record | Cricket News

15 sixes and 32-ball century! Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News

15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

‘নির্বাচিত হলে শার্শায় কোনো মাদক ব্যবসায়ী স্থান পাবে না’
‘নির্বাচিত হলে শার্শায় কোনো মাদক ব্যবসায়ী স্থান পাবে না’
সংলাপ চললেও সুফল নেই, ২ পরাশক্তির দ্বন্দ্বে ইউক্রেন পরিস্থিতি জটিল
সংলাপ চললেও সুফল নেই, ২ পরাশক্তির দ্বন্দ্বে ইউক্রেন পরিস্থিতি জটিল
সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা
সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা
‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News
‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News
Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News
Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News
সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’
সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’
Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News
Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News
কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা
কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা
জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক
জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক
হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি
হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST