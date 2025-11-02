রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
Kane Williamson retires, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi back! NZ Announce T20I Squad for Windies series | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

Kane Williamson retires, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi back! NZ Announce T20I Squad for Windies series | Cricket News

  রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – OCTOBER 20: Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand reacts during the second match in the T20 International series between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval on October 20, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

New Zealand have recalled Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi for the upcoming KFC T20I series against the West Indies, starting Wednesday night at Eden Park, Auckland.The 14-member squad also features uncapped all-rounder Nathan Smith from the Wellington Firebirds, who could make his T20I debut after being part of the squad against Sri Lanka last season.Jamieson returns from a side injury that sidelined him during the ODI series against England, while Sodhi makes his comeback to the T20I setup after facing Australia at the Mount earlier in October.This five-match series will serve as New Zealand’s final T20I assignment before coach Rob Walter announces his preliminary squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka next February.Coach Rob Walter welcomed the returns of Jamieson, Smith and Sodhi.“Kyle’s been back bowling this week and is tracking nicely for this series,” he said.“Nathan’s made an impressive start to his international career in the Test and ODI formats and we back him to do the job if he gets his T20 chance in this series.“Ish is our most capped T20I player and it’s always great to be able to add his skills, energy and experience to the group.“Matt has played every game for the BLACKCAPS since the tour to Zimbabwe in July – so it’s the right moment for him to have a short break and the fact he will also get some time to rehab his calf is another upside.”Pacer Matt Henry will miss the series to focus on a planned conditioning program after recovering from a calf strain, while Kane Williamson wasn’t available following his retirement from T20 Internationals earlier in the day.New Zealand will be without several key players for the upcoming T20I series, as Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

The West Indies are set to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday and will play five T20Is, three ODIs, and a three-Test series extending up to Christmas.Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi





