Khan, Patel propel US to historic T20 series victory over Bangladesh | Cricket News

In a thrilling contest in Texas on Thursday, Ali Khan emerged as the hero for the USA, clinching a pivotal victory in the second match of the three-game series by six runs, thereby securing the series with a 2-0 lead. Khan’s crucial three-wicket haul in the latter stages of the game was instrumental in stalling Bangladesh ‘s chase of 145 runs. Saurabh Netravalkar also contributed significantly, taking a vital wicket in the 19th over.The initial victory on Tuesday marked a significant milestone for the USA, being their first against a top-ten T20I team. This win not only boosted their confidence but also highlighted their readiness for the upcoming World Cup.For Bangladesh, the series has been nothing short of a debacle. Their chase faltered early, with two wickets falling in the powerplay. Despite a brief recovery through a 48-run partnership between Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy, the innings crumbled. Veteran Shakib Al Hasan ‘s efforts were in vain as Ali Khan dismissed him in the crucial 18th over, swinging the momentum back to the USA.

Bangladesh’s bowling was led by Rishad Hossain, who delivered his most economical T20I spell, taking two wickets for 21 runs. Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam also bagged two wickets each. For the USA, Monank Patel led the scoring with 42 runs, while Aaron Jones supported well with 35 runs, though their efforts could not capitalize on a solid start in the powerplay.

The chase saw the USA’s bowlers make early inroads. Netravalkar’s early dismissal of Soumya Sarkar set the tone. Tanzid Hasan started promisingly but soon lost his wicket, adding pressure on the middle order. The Bangladeshis faced a mix-up leading to Shanto’s run-out, followed by quick dismissals of Hridoy and Mahmudullah.

Ali Khan’s late resurgence in the game was pivotal. After narrowly surviving a run-out, Shakib managed two boundaries but eventually succumbed to Khan, triggering a collapse. Khan’s consistent bowling in the final overs ensured no comeback from the Bangladesh tailenders, sealing a historic win for the USA.

The match also highlighted strong performances during the first half, with USA’s openers, Taylor and Monank, building a solid foundation. Despite losing wickets immediately after the powerplay, USA managed a competitive score, thanks in part to a resilient partnership between Monank and Jones.

Major League Cricket in the USA

Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA is an ambitious endeavor to popularize the sport in a region where it has traditionally been overshadowed by more dominant sports like basketball, baseball, and football. Established with the vision of tapping into the large and growing cricket-loving expatriate community and introducing Americans to the sport, MLC has fostered a robust cricketing ecosystem.

MLC has invested in world-class facilities and engaged with global cricketing talents to promote cricket in America.

The initiative reflects a broader ambition to not only enhance the level of competitive cricket in the USA but also to make it a key player on the international stage, as evidenced by the country co-hosting the T20 World Cup.

Minor League Cricket in America

Minor League Cricket (MiLC) in America plays a critical role in promoting the sport across the country. Launched as a developmental cricket league, MiLC serves as a feeder system to Major League Cricket, nurturing local talent and providing a structured pathway for emerging players to progress to higher levels of competition. By focusing on local engagement and talent development, MiLC ensures a sustainable growth model for cricket in the U.S.

The league operates by harnessing the enthusiasm of local communities, often involving a significant number of expatriates from cricket-loving nations. This community-based approach not only boosts spectator numbers but also increases participation at the grassroots level. Additionally, MiLC has been pivotal in developing regional cricket infrastructure, aiding in the establishment of cricket grounds and training facilities that meet international standards.