Kiran Navigre’s bruising fifty helps UP Warriorz score 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in WPL | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Kiran Navgire and Alyssa Healy showcased a stunning performance, launching a remarkable assault on Mumbai Indians ‘ bowlers, guiding UP Warriorz to a seven-wicket victory in their Women’s Premier League ( WPL ) match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.Navgire, scoring 57 off 31 balls with 6 boundaries and 4 sixes, and Healy, contributing 33 off 29 balls, formed an impressive opening partnership of 94 runs in just 9.1 overs.This stellar performance helped UP Warriorz chase down the 162-run target in 16.4 overs, handing the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, their first defeat of the season.

In the absence of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur , Mumbai’s batting struggled, with Hayley Matthews scoring a labored 55 off 47 balls. The competitive total, however, did not prepare the Mumbai bowlers for the onslaught unleashed by Navgire and Healy.

Navgire, the only Indian women batter to score a 150-plus in senior T20s, capitalized on her promotion as an opener. The absence of lead pacer Shabnim Ismail, due to injury, added to Mumbai’s bowling challenges.

Healy’s strong start, with consecutive boundaries off pacer Nat-Sciver Brunt, set the tone for UP’s chase. Navgire, initially slow, shifted gears against Issy Wong, hitting four fours in the third over alone. Her fifty came in just 25 balls, including a thundering six off Hayley Matthews.

Despite a brief respite when Navgire was stumped off Amelia Kerr, Harris and Deepti Sharma ensured a smooth finish for UP Warriorz. Grace Harris contributed 38 off 17 balls, and Deepti Sharma added 27 off 20 balls to secure the victory.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai had a sedate start to their innings, and Yastika Bhatia’s quick knock of 26 runs off 22 balls provided the much-needed acceleration.

Matthews, despite mis-timed shots, reached a fifty in 44 balls before getting dismissed. Pooja Vastrakar and Issy Wong’s late contributions helped Mumbai cross the 150-run mark, ultimately falling short against UP Warriorz.

(With PTI inputs)