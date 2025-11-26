KL Rahul’s epic fail gets brutally recreated by Anil Kumble in viral moment – Watch | Cricket News

বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Anil Kumble surprised by KL Rahul’s dismissal on Day 4 in Guwahati Test

Former India captain Anil Kumble grabbed headlines from the commentary box on Tuesday, but not merely for his analysis. The cricketing legend drew attention for a spontaneous mimicry of KL Rahul’s costly shot during the closing stages of Day 4 in the second Test against South Africa at Guwahati, a moment that quickly went viral across social media. As India’s hopes of salvaging the match dwindled, Rahul’s dismissal to Simon Harmer sparked a visible reaction from Kumble. On air, he recreated Rahul’s misjudged attempt to flick a sharply turning off-spinner, a gesture that was instantly clipped and shared, creating a buzz among fans. The incident occurred when Harmer, introduced late in the session to exploit the rough outside the right-hander’s off stump, delivered a ball brimming with drift and bounce. Rahul, on 6, came forward assuming he could drive the delivery but misjudged the length. The ball gripped the surface, turned sharply, and struck his stumps, leaving India at 27/2 in a daunting chase of 522.

India vs Pakistan again at an ICC event; T20 World Cup schedule is out!

Analyzing the shot, Kumble praised Harmer’s delivery while critiquing Rahul’s approach. “Simon Harmer bowled a brilliant off-spinner with plenty of dip and revolutions. KL committed too early and didn’t get to the pitch, which left him exposed,” he said. Kumble also noted how experienced batters typically adjust on deteriorating pitches. “On fourth- or fifth-day surfaces with rough outside off, you usually protect all three stumps, as the LBW risk is minimal. KL covered the centre, but his off-stump remained vulnerable,” he explained. The former leg-spinner broke down Rahul’s stance further, explaining that his guard forced him to stretch unnecessarily. “Standing on middle-and-off helps smother balls, but middle-and-leg pushes you out, exposing your off-stump. That’s what happened here,” Kumble said. Summing up, he acknowledged the lapse but credited the bowler: “He probably thought it was a drivable length, but the dip deceived him. Harmer executed it perfectly, and KL played a shot he shouldn’t have.”





Source link

