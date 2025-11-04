Kranti Gaud recreates Hardik Pandya’s iconic moment; post goes viral after World Cup win | Cricket News

Kranti Gaud recreated Hardik Pandya’s iconic trophy pose after the final in Navi Mumbai (Images via Instagram/Screengrabs)

Two days after India lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai, social media continues to be flooded with celebratory moments from the historic night. Among the latest to catch attention is pacer Kranti Gaud, who recreated an iconic pose made famous by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. She took to Instagram to share a photo that mirrored Pandya’s trademark celebration – the one he made famous after India’s T20 World Cup triumph and again after the 2025 Champions Trophy win. The most recent edition of the pose came after the Asia Cup final, but without the trophy, given the controversial end to the celebrations. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In the image, Gaud placed the World Cup trophy on the pitch, struck the same pose with a wry smile, and pointed toward the title with both hands. The post quickly went viral, with fans drawing comparisons between the two cricketers’ winning gestures. The 22-year-old from Madhya Pradesh was one of India’s standout performers in the tournament, playing a key role in the team’s tournament and against South Africa in the final. Gaud’s control and discipline with the ball were instrumental in India’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph.

Kranti Gaud’s IG post

Her efforts have now earned her recognition at home as well. On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a reward for Gaud, praising her contribution to the national team’s success. “Madhya Pradesh’s Kranti Gaud, who contributed significantly to the team’s victory with her bowling, will receive Rs 1 crore from the state government as an incentive,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared while addressing a programme in Bhopal. He further congratulated the Indian team for their “remarkable performance,” and said, “Indian women are excelling in various fields, reflecting the country’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Hailing from Ghuwara in Chhatarpur district of Bundelkhand, Gaud was named Player of the Match in India’s group-stage win over Pakistan after registering figures of 3/20. She finished the tournament with nine wickets in eight matches.

Earlier in her career, Gaud made headlines by taking a six-wicket haul against England at Chester-le-Street, becoming only the second Indian woman to achieve the feat in ODIs. As the celebrations continue online, Gaud’s recreation of Pandya’s iconic pose has added another memorable moment to India’s World Cup victory story.