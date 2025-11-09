La Liga: Real Madrid settle for goalless draw, yet maintain their top position | Football News

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid settled for a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, maintaining their position at the top of La Liga. The result put them five points ahead of Villarreal and six points clear of Barcelona, who were scheduled to face Celta Vigo later.The derby match saw Rayo Vallecano put up a strong defensive display against the league leaders. While Real Madrid created more chances, the home team also had opportunities to win in what turned out to be a scrappy encounter.Rayo successfully contained La Liga’s leading scorer Kylian Mbappe, while also keeping Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in check. This marked Real Madrid’s second dropped points in the league this season, following their Champions League loss to Liverpool at Anfield.“I want to keep growing, improving, with positive and constructive self-criticism — this is Real Madrid, we all know where we are and what we want. We’re in November, there’s a long way to go, we need to be demanding of ourselves (but) also be measured,” Alonso told reporters.The match began with Rayo showing early initiative as Andrei Ratiu tested Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Madrid gradually took control of the game, but Rayo remained resolute at their Vallecas stadium.Both teams had their chances in the first half. Raul Asencio missed a good heading opportunity, while Batalla made an impressive save to deny Vinicius.The home team effectively limited Mbappe’s involvement, preventing the French striker from making his usual impact. At halftime, Madrid’s coach Alonso substituted Dean Huijsen with Eder Militao.The second half saw De Frutos come close to scoring for Rayo, hitting the side netting from Pacha Espino’s cross. Bellingham tested Batalla with a well-controlled shot, while Mbappe managed his first attempt on the hour mark.Valverde’s long-range effort was saved by Batalla, and Alvaro Garcia fired over for Rayo. In the closing stages, Trent Alexander-Arnold made an appearance as he continues his return from injury.Arda Guler nearly broke the deadlock in stoppage time with a deflected shot, but Rayo held on for a point.“I’m happy with the team’s work, and we had chances too to take all three points,” Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla told DAZN. “To balance the (difference in quality) between us (and Madrid), we have to push harder, but I saw a Madrid trying hard too, with a lot of intensity.”