শনিবার , ৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Landmine survivor shot-putter Hokato Sema wins Paralympics bronze | Paris Paralympics News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৭, ২০২৪ ২:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Landmine survivor shot-putter Hokato Sema wins Paralympics bronze | Paris Paralympics News

NEW DELHI: Hokato Sema, a landmine-blast survivor from India, secured a bronze medal in the men’s F57 category shot put final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday with a career-best throw of 14.65 metres.
The 40-year-old para athlete from Dimapur, who had previously won bronze at the Hangzhou Para Games last year, began with a modest throw of 13.88m. However, he quickly found his rhythm and surpassed the 14m mark on his second attempt, followed by an impressive throw of 14.40m.

Sema’s fourth throw proved to be his best, as he exceeded his personal best of 14.49m to claim the bronze medal, PTI reported.
Soman Rana, the other Indian competitor and silver medallist at the Hangzhou Para Games, placed fifth with a best throw of 14.07m.
The F57 category is designed for field athletes who have a low degree of movement impairment in one leg, moderate impairment in both feet, or the absence of limbs. These athletes must compensate for significant asymmetry in leg power while maintaining full upper body strength.







