‘Lashkar bhi tumhara hai … ‘: Vinesh Phogat’s bold reply to Brij Bhushan Singh | More sports News

Vinesh Phogat

NEW DELHI: Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who spearheaded the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, responded strongly after a Delhi court dismissed the sexual harassment case filed under the POCSO Act against him.Bajrang was the first to react, pointing out that Brij Bhushan organized a grand roadshow to celebrate the court’s decision, even though six other cases against him are still ongoing.He shared a detailed post on his social media account expressing his concerns.Brij Bhushan Singh POCSO Act mein bari hone ke baad road show kar raha hai aur apni jeet dikha raha hai, jabki abhi 6 mahila pehalwanon ke case court mein chal rahe hain [After being acquitted in the POCSO Act, Brij Bhushan Singh is doing road shows and showing his victory, while the cases of 6 women wrestlers are still going on in the court],” Bajrang worte.

“Jab mahila pehalwan aandolan par baithi thi, usi samay hi naabaaligh mahila pehalwan Brij Bhushan ke dabav mein peeche hat gayi thi jabki ek baar woh Brij Bhushan ke khilaaf gawaahi de chuki thi. Brij Bhushan abhi bhi baaki 6 mahila pehalwanon par lagataar dabav bana raha hai ki ve bhi apne case wapas lein. Kyunki use sexual harassment ki peediton ko jhukaakar dobara road show nikaalkar apni taaqat dikhane ka mann kar raha hoga. Kayi baar lagta hai ki aaj bhi kanoon raaj gundon ke saamne bauna hai [When the women wrestlers were on strike, at the same time, the minor women wrestler backed out under pressure from Brij Bhushan even though she had once testified against Brij Bhushan. Brij Bhushan is still pressurizing the remaining 6 female wrestlers to withdraw their cases. Because he might be feeling like showing his power by making the victims of sexual harassment bow down and organizing a road show again. Many times it seems that even today the law is dwarf in front of the goons],” Bajarang further said.Vinesh also reacted and shared her views by reposting Bajarang’s post on X. “Lashkar bhi tumhara hai, Sardar bhi tumhara hai, Tum jhooth ko sach likh do, akhbaar bhi tumhara hai! Hum iski shikayat karte to kahan karte, Sarkar tumhari hai, Governor bhi tumhara hai! [The army is yours, the leader is yours too, You write lies as truth, the newspaper is also yours! If we were to complain about this, where would we go? The government is yours, the governor is also yours],” Vinesh wrote.



