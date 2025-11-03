Leadership change after World Cup glory? ‘Smriti Mandhana should take over from Harmanpreet Kaur’ | Cricket News

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy also backed Smriti Mandhana, 29, as the natural successor to lead the side across formats. (ICC Photo)

NEW DELHI: A day after India’s historic triumph at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has called for a leadership transition — suggesting that Harmanpreet Kaur should step down as captain for the long-term benefit of Indian cricket.Rangaswamy believes that relinquishing the captaincy would actually help the 36-year-old, who remains one of the team’s most valuable assets as both a batter and a fielder.

“It’s overdue. Because Harman as a batter and a fielder is brilliant. Yes. But tactically, she can fumble at times. I feel she can contribute more if she’s without the burden of captaincy,” Rangaswamy told PTI.She said the decision should be taken keeping India’s future in mind, with the next ODI World Cup scheduled in 2029 and the T20 World Cup in the UK next year.Rangaswamy also backed Smriti Mandhana, 29, as the natural successor to lead the side across formats.“See, when it comes after a success like this (World Cup win), it will not be taken well but in the interest of Indian cricket and in Harman’s own interest, I think she can contribute much more as a batter without the burden of captaincy.“She still has three-four years of big-time cricket left. Not being captain would allow her to do that. Smriti should be made captain across formats. You need to plan for future World Cups also,” she said.Drawing a parallel with the men’s team, Rangaswamy noted how the selectors moved on from Rohit Sharma after he guided India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, highlighting the need to think ahead rather than rest on recent glory.

‘BOWLING STILL A CONCERN’: AREAS INDIA MUST ADDRESSWhile celebrating India’s title-winning run at home, Rangaswamy also pointed out the team’s vulnerabilities — particularly in the bowling department.“In our days batting used to be the weaker link. Now batting has a settled look but bowling is a concern. Fielding too can be a lot better.“Australia lost only because they did not have a good bowling attack. I would say Pakistan and Bangladesh had better bowling attacks. The batters did the job for us,” she said, referring to Australia’s semifinal defeat to India after failing to defend 338.‘10-FOLD GROWTH IN THE GAME’S POPULARITY’Rangaswamy predicted that India’s World Cup victory will trigger an unprecedented rise in the popularity of women’s cricket across the country.“Ten years down the line, you would see the massive impact of this win. This will inspire millions to take up the sport,” she said.She also praised outgoing chief selector Neetu David and her panel for assembling a championship-winning team that delivered when it mattered most.