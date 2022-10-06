বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২১শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Learnt to enjoy the sport from Virat Kohli: Bhowneesh Mendiratta | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৬, ২০২২ ৯:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1665028076 photo


GANDHINAGAR: Bhowneesh Mendiratta, 23, is jet-lagged after flying from Osijek (Croatia) to Delhi to Ahmedabad. Fellow shooter Shreyashi Singh tells him he has dark circles under his eyes. The heat at the Crowne shooting range in Ahmedabad is only making things difficult. But the young trap shooter is not complaining, as he has returned with a ticket to the 2024 Paris Games.
Mendiratta became India’s first athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics after finishing fourth in the men’s trap event at the ISSF World Championships in Ojisek last week. In shooting, the quota belongs to the country and not the shooter. After winning it early, the Faridabad shooter will have to keep doing well and stay in the top form for two years to get the nod for Paris.
“I love to be in this position rather than being in a position where it is the last qualifying competition and I have one last chance. In the competition last week, I kept telling myself that I was shooting well. Reminded myself that this is the best chance to qualify for Paris. The next chance will come next year at the World Championships. Now that I know I will be in the team for next year, I will use that opportunity to prepare at that level. Now the pressure is on the guys who still don’t have a quota,” he said.
Mendiratta started shooting in the double trap event, but soon after he began, double trap was dropped from the Olympic programme by the international shooting body. This meant he had to unlearn and learn a new discipline.
“One day I decided that this (double trap) was going to be my last competition. I told my-self if I shot badly or great, I was switching either way. Olympics was the sole aim,” he added. Competition in trap events is tough and no Indian shooter has even got closer to a medal at the Olympics. The Haryana shooter said winning a medal in Paris remains his top priority. He said he has learnt a thing or two from Virat Kohli, which is making a difference to his game.
“In July this year, we had a trial in New Delhi. I realised that I was pushing too much. I was faking the intensity which was coming out. You just can’t force things in this sport. You just have to let things happen on their own. My shooting style was very monotonous. I was putting in too much effort. I happen to be a big fan of Virat Kohli. I was following this interview of his where he spoke about enjoying his sport. That’s when it clicked in my head. I asked myself why I had picked up the sport in the first place. At the start, I was not concerned about scores. I was just happy that I was breaking the targets. I liked the sport. That hit me hard. If I was not enjoying the sport, then what was the point. My attitude changed after that,” Mendiratta said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1665029100 unnamed file
দেশে নতুন ফিনটেক প্রতিষ্ঠান “লেনদেন”
ই-কমার্স
wm Girl Dead Body Symbolic 01 08 2021
আজিমপুরে গৃহকর্মীর ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার
বাংলাদেশ
1665028076 photo
Learnt to enjoy the sport from Virat Kohli: Bhowneesh Mendiratta | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
insomnia
নিদ্রাহীনতায় ভুগছেন? কিছু সহজ টোটকায় অনায়াসেই ঘুম পাবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Lion of The Arabian Sea To Stream on Amazon Prime on This Date

Lion of The Arabian Sea To Stream on Amazon Prime on This Date

 wm Obaydul Quader 25Nov2019

বিএনপি আবারও সন্ত্রাসের পথে হাঁটছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 wm New CMP Commissioner Krisha Podo Duty Take Over 18 07 2022 1

‘মাথা উঁচু’ করে থাকতে চান নতুন সিএমপি কমিশনার কৃষ্ণ পদ

 1622560887 photo

Manu, Rahi produce strong show at European Shooting Championship | More sports News

 wm Dhaka University Openning Preparation Featured Photo 07 09 2021

হল খোলার প্রস্তুতি— চলছে সংস্কার কাজ, থাকছে আলাদা নীতিমালা

 neetu kapoor and rishi kapoor

Check Out Actor’s 12 Movies with Neetu Singh

 1640956640 photo

‘Here I am’: Rafael Nadal reaches Melbourne ahead of Australian Open | Tennis News

 wm JMB Terorist 12 April 2022

থানা আক্রমণের পরিকল্পনাকারী জঙ্গির কারাদণ্ড

 salman katrina

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Jet Off to Delhi to Shoot for Tiger 3; See Pics

 wm CTG Disabled Persons Program Photo 06 04 2022 2

চাকরিতে সমঅধিকার চান বিশেষভাবে সক্ষমরা