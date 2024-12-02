সোমবার , ২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৭ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Legend’s cap for Rs 2,20,11,873: Don Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ to go under the hammer | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Legend’s cap for Rs 2,20,11,873: Don Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ to go under the hammer | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: A cap once worn by Australia’s legendary batsman Don Bradman is set to go under the hammer in Sydney on Tuesday, with the iconic “baggy green” expected to fetch up to US$260,000.
Bradman wore the woollen cap during India’s historic 1947-48 tour of Australia, the first Test series played by the visitors on foreign soil after gaining independence.
Auction house Bonhams described it as “the only known baggy green” worn by Bradman during one of his most prolific series.
In that series, Bradman amassed 715 runs in six innings at an astonishing average of 178.75, including three centuries and a double-hundred.
The dark green caps, awarded to Australian Test cricketers, are held in high regard by players and fans alike.
Despite its faded color, insect damage, and a torn peak, the cap is expected to attract bids between US$195,000 and US$260,000.
Bradman, widely regarded as the greatest batsman in cricket history, retired with an unmatched Test batting average of 99.94. Cricketing bible Wisden has described him as the greatest to “have ever graced the gentleman’s game.”
A different “baggy green” worn by Bradman during his 1928 Test debut was sold for US$290,000 in 2020, setting a record for one of his caps at the time.
However, that figure was eclipsed by the US$650,000 paid for Shane Warne’s baggy green, auctioned earlier that year to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief.
Bradman passed away in 2001 at the age of 92, while Warne died in 2022 at 52.


Stay updated with the latest from IPL Auction 2025, including the final squads of all 10 teams – MI, CSK, RCB, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, SRH, and LSG. Don’t miss the latest updates on our Live Cricket Score page.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Earth Rotation: আগে চেপে ধরুন নিজের সিটটা, কারণ পৃথিবীর কত জোরে বনবন করে ঘুরছে দেখলেই চোখ উঠবে কপালে, ভিডিও
Earth Rotation: আগে চেপে ধরুন নিজের সিটটা, কারণ পৃথিবীর কত জোরে বনবন করে ঘুরছে দেখলেই চোখ উঠবে কপালে, ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ফুটবল খেলাকে কেন্দ্র করে তুমুল সংঘর্ষ, মৃত ১০০! রেফারির সিদ্ধান্তে রণক্ষেত্র গিনি
ফুটবল খেলাকে কেন্দ্র করে তুমুল সংঘর্ষ, মৃত ১০০! রেফারির সিদ্ধান্তে রণক্ষেত্র গিনি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বরযাত্রীদের শোভাযাত্রায় ঢুকে মদ পাচার ! আইনকে অগ্রাহ্য করে বিহারে চলছে মদ মাফিয়া রাজ, পুলিশি তদন্তে গ্রেফতার একের পর এক
বরযাত্রীদের শোভাযাত্রায় ঢুকে মদ পাচার ! আইনকে অগ্রাহ্য করে বিহারে চলছে মদ মাফিয়া রাজ, পুলিশি তদন্তে গ্রেফতার একের পর এক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Legend’s cap for Rs 2,20,11,873: Don Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ to go under the hammer | Cricket News
Legend’s cap for Rs 2,20,11,873: Don Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ to go under the hammer | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
স্ক্রিনশট হয়ে উঠুক পেশাদারিত্বে ভরপুর, iPhone 13 দিচ্ছে সুযোগ ! কী ভাবে? দেখে নিন এক নজরে

স্ক্রিনশট হয়ে উঠুক পেশাদারিত্বে ভরপুর, iPhone 13 দিচ্ছে সুযোগ ! কী ভাবে? দেখে নিন এক নজরে

 ইসি আইন প্রণয়নে রাষ্ট্রপতির ভূমিকা চেয়েছে জাসদ

ইসি আইন প্রণয়নে রাষ্ট্রপতির ভূমিকা চেয়েছে জাসদ

 Assam’s All-party Delegation to Visit Delhi, Urge Centre to Resolve Mizoram Boundary Dispute

Assam’s All-party Delegation to Visit Delhi, Urge Centre to Resolve Mizoram Boundary Dispute

 ল্যাপটপ ব্যাটারির চার্জ দ্রুত শেষ হয়ে যাচ্ছে? Windows 10-এ রয়েছে নতুন সিক্রেট

ল্যাপটপ ব্যাটারির চার্জ দ্রুত শেষ হয়ে যাচ্ছে? Windows 10-এ রয়েছে নতুন সিক্রেট

 ধুলোঝড় গ্রাস করে নিলো শহর (ভিডিও)

ধুলোঝড় গ্রাস করে নিলো শহর (ভিডিও)

 SP Leader Azam Khan ‘Critical But Stable’, Diagnosed with Fibrosis and Cavity in Lungs

SP Leader Azam Khan ‘Critical But Stable’, Diagnosed with Fibrosis and Cavity in Lungs

 পাতে রাখুন এই ছোট সবজি, হু হু করে ঝরবে মেদ! সারবে আরও নানান রোগ – News18 Bangla

পাতে রাখুন এই ছোট সবজি, হু হু করে ঝরবে মেদ! সারবে আরও নানান রোগ – News18 Bangla

 ৪র্থ শিল্পবিপ্লব বিষয়ক আন্তর্জাতিক সম্মেলন শুরু ১০ ডিসেম্বর

৪র্থ শিল্পবিপ্লব বিষয়ক আন্তর্জাতিক সম্মেলন শুরু ১০ ডিসেম্বর

 ইউক্রেনের বাংকারে আটকে আছেন দুই বাংলাদেশি ছাত্র

ইউক্রেনের বাংকারে আটকে আছেন দুই বাংলাদেশি ছাত্র

 [১] দুই লাখের বেশি বাংলাদেশীর আবেদন যাচাই শুরু করেছে মালয়েশিয়া

[১] দুই লাখের বেশি বাংলাদেশীর আবেদন যাচাই শুরু করেছে মালয়েশিয়া