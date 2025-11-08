শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:০৪ অপরাহ্ন
বৃহত্তর রাঙ্গামাটি সমিতি চট্টগ্রাম কর্তৃক হাবীব আজমকে সংবর্ধনা
‘Like a table fan’: Ex-India cricketer’s brutal take on Shubman Gill, praises ‘storm’ Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Like a table fan’: Ex-India cricketer’s brutal take on Shubman Gill, praises ‘storm’ Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News


Shubman Gill has been compared to a ‘table fan’ with respect to his and Abhishek Sharma’s hitting inside the powerplay (Images via Getty)

As India aim to seal the overseas T20I series win in Australia, the focus remains on their opening pair of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. The duo’s performances have drawn both praise and criticism, with former India batter Sadagoppan Ramesh comparing their dynamic to “a storm and a table fan”.India hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and will look to finish strong when they face Australia in the final T20I on Saturday. While Abhishek has continued his fiery starts, Gill’s form has been inconsistent, given he’s gone seven innings without a fifty.

India cricketers look very happy after win over Australia | Visuals from ground

His 46 in the last game gave fans hope at a return to rhythm, though India’s middle-order collapse after a solid 121 for 2 in 14 overs exposed the team’s batting concerns.Ramesh, in a video posted on his Instagram handle, explained the contrast between the two openers in his own style. “When the Abhishek Sharma storm strikes, India score big. In fact, the Abhishek Sharma – Shubman Gill combination feels like a table fan (Gill) and a storm (Abhishek),” Ramesh said.He elaborated further, saying, “We also assume that the days the storm is in full force, the table fan is operating fine as there is a strong wind and hence no problems. But when the storm doesn’t strike, we’ll ask why there is no air coming out of the table fan in the powerplay.”Ramesh also highlighted the importance of the early overs in T20 cricket, calling the opening phase crucial to setting up a strong total. “The powerplay is the most important phase with the bat in a T20 game. Depending on who the openers are and based on the start they give, if the rest of the batting lineup capitalises on it, the end score can be formidable,” he said.He added that Abhishek’s impact could often determine India’s fortunes in the format. “If a player like Abhishek Sharma maximises that phase, it transforms into powerful play. Yet if he gets out, it turns into a powercut. So Abhishek Sharma will be the biggest X-factor for India,” Ramesh said.

Poll

Does Shubman Gill need to step up his game to support the opening partnership?

For vice captain Gill, Saturday’s game offers another yet another chance to shut down the criticism and questions raised at him, therby helping Team India seal the series at The Gabba.





