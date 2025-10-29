‘Like we saw in the ODIs’: AB de Villiers predicts massive challenge for India in T20I series | Cricket News

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has made a prediction ahead of the T20I series between India and Australia. India lost the ODI series 2-1 (Lukas Coch/AAPImage via AP)

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers believes Australia will start as favourites in the ongoing T20I series against India, suggesting that the home side could once again edge past the visitors despite their strong recent form in the shortest format. Speaking on X, de Villiers called the five-match contest between the two top-ranked T20I sides “a rollercoaster of a ride” and predicted an emotional and highly competitive series. “It is an away series for India, so maybe Aussies slight favourites,” he said, adding that both teams were evenly matched in form and firepower.

“These are the two best teams in T20 internationals at the moment,” de Villiers said, noting India’s 88.9% win rate since July 2024 and Australia’s 84.2% during the same period. “That is incredible in T20s, by the way,” he added. He credited the IPL for both teams’ rise in T20 cricket, saying the tournament continues to shape players’ skills and confidence. “I think the Australian participation is the most of any country, obviously apart from India, in the IPL. Their players getting incredible exposure over there — obviously Team India really reaping the rewards of the IPL. I think it plays a big role,” he said. De Villiers highlighted the dominance of both batting line-ups, observing that “Australia hits a six (boundary) every 10.6 balls, with India second on the table with a six every 12.1 balls.” He also praised the balance and experience in both squads, saying, “Star-studded teams, these two squads. Most players are in form. It’s definitely the number one and two T20 international teams in the world at the moment.”

The first T20I in Canberra on Wednesday ended without a result after persistent rain halted play twice. India had made a strong start, reaching 97 for one in 9.4 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten on 39 and Shubman Gill on 37 when the game was abandoned. The focus now shifts to the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, where India will look to convert their early momentum into a lead, even as de Villiers’ prediction gives the hosts a slight edge.