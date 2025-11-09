রবিবার, ০৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Urvashi Dholakia Hits Back At Trolls Over Stray Dog Posts After SC Order: ‘Your Negativity & Petty Thoughts…’ | Television News R Madhavan Looks Unrecognizable In FIRST Look From Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Reacts: ‘Maddy Supremacy’ | Bollywood News Washington Sundar handed special award after series victory in Australia – watch | Cricket News নীতিগত সংলাপ ও সহযোগিতা জোরদারের আশ্বাস IPL 2026 auction likely on December 15; expected to be held in India | Cricket News Pratibha Ranta Was Not Approached For Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, Actor Focused On The Revolutionaries | Bollywood News লেবাননে ইসরায়েলি বিমান হামলায় নিহত ৩ ৩ দফা দাবিতে প্রাথমিকের শিক্ষকেরা শহিদ মিনারে, চলছে কর্মবিরতি Lionel Messi brace, assist save Inter Miami from early elimination in MLS Cup playoffs – watch | Football News Netflix New Releases Match Every Mood! Here’s How
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Lionel Messi brace, assist save Inter Miami from early elimination in MLS Cup playoffs – watch | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
Lionel Messi brace, assist save Inter Miami from early elimination in MLS Cup playoffs – watch | Football News


Messi scored twice and assisted once in his team’s 4-0 win over Nashville in the MLS Cup playoffs. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Lionel Messi produced a masterclass with two goals and an assist to guide Inter Miami to a commanding 4-0 victory over Nashville, sealing their place in the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner and doubled the lead in the 39th after combining with Argentine teenager Mateo Silvetti.The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner then turned provider, setting up compatriot Tadeo Allende for his second goal of the night, and for his first, combining with Jordi Alba in the 73rd minute to complete the rout. With the win, Miami clinched the best-of-three Eastern Conference first-round series 2-1 and advanced to face FC Cincinnati, who overcame Columbus 2-1 in another deciding match.Watch Messi open the scoring for Miami here Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano praised his captain’s all-round performance, highlighting Messi’s effort off the ball as much as his attacking brilliance. “I want to congratulate Leo for the game he played,” Mascherano said. “He was the first one who guided us in high pressure. To see him press like that at 38 years old is crazy. We all know about Leo with the ball, but what happened with Leo without the ball today was impressive.” Reflecting on the team’s display, Mascherano added, “The team played an almost perfect game. There are always things to improve, but we were at a very high level in all lines, very intense from the first minute, very organized and very good in high pressure.” Miami were without striker Luis Suarez, who was serving a one-match suspension for violent conduct in the previous game. Still, Messi ensured there were no slip-ups as the team avoided another early playoff exit after first-round defeats in the past two seasons.Him and Miami were on the verge of creating an unwanted record, as a defeat against Nashville would have confirmed Messi going trophyless in a season for just the second time in his 21-season professional journey. “It would have been very unfair to be eliminated at this stage,” Mascherano said. “What happened last year had remained in the atmosphere and you could feel that fear that it could happen again. And now there is nothing better than looking forward.” Miami will next travel to Cincinnati for the Eastern Conference semifinal.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Washington Sundar handed special award after series victory in Australia – watch | Cricket News

Washington Sundar handed special award after series victory in Australia – watch | Cricket News

IPL 2026 auction likely on December 15; expected to be held in India | Cricket News

IPL 2026 auction likely on December 15; expected to be held in India | Cricket News

‘Teams will begin to work him out’: Ex-India cricketer issues strong warning to Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

‘Teams will begin to work him out’: Ex-India cricketer issues strong warning to Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

Chess kings go casual: Many GMs swap formals for jeans in Goa | Chess News

Chess kings go casual: Many GMs swap formals for jeans in Goa | Chess News

Babar Azam hits mega milestone! Joins legends Viv Richards, Mohammad Azharuddin and Alastair Cook in exclusive list | Cricket News

Babar Azam hits mega milestone! Joins legends Viv Richards, Mohammad Azharuddin and Alastair Cook in exclusive list | Cricket News

Novak Djokovic clinches 101st career title in Athens, pulls out of ATP Finals hours later – here’s why | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic clinches 101st career title in Athens, pulls out of ATP Finals hours later – here’s why | Tennis News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST