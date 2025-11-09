Lionel Messi brace, assist save Inter Miami from early elimination in MLS Cup playoffs – watch | Football News

Messi scored twice and assisted once in his team’s 4-0 win over Nashville in the MLS Cup playoffs. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Lionel Messi produced a masterclass with two goals and an assist to guide Inter Miami to a commanding 4-0 victory over Nashville, sealing their place in the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner and doubled the lead in the 39th after combining with Argentine teenager Mateo Silvetti.The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner then turned provider, setting up compatriot Tadeo Allende for his second goal of the night, and for his first, combining with Jordi Alba in the 73rd minute to complete the rout. With the win, Miami clinched the best-of-three Eastern Conference first-round series 2-1 and advanced to face FC Cincinnati, who overcame Columbus 2-1 in another deciding match.Watch Messi open the scoring for Miami here Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano praised his captain’s all-round performance, highlighting Messi’s effort off the ball as much as his attacking brilliance. “I want to congratulate Leo for the game he played,” Mascherano said. “He was the first one who guided us in high pressure. To see him press like that at 38 years old is crazy. We all know about Leo with the ball, but what happened with Leo without the ball today was impressive.” Reflecting on the team’s display, Mascherano added, “The team played an almost perfect game. There are always things to improve, but we were at a very high level in all lines, very intense from the first minute, very organized and very good in high pressure.” Miami were without striker Luis Suarez, who was serving a one-match suspension for violent conduct in the previous game. Still, Messi ensured there were no slip-ups as the team avoided another early playoff exit after first-round defeats in the past two seasons.Him and Miami were on the verge of creating an unwanted record, as a defeat against Nashville would have confirmed Messi going trophyless in a season for just the second time in his 21-season professional journey. “It would have been very unfair to be eliminated at this stage,” Mascherano said. “What happened last year had remained in the atmosphere and you could feel that fear that it could happen again. And now there is nothing better than looking forward.” Miami will next travel to Cincinnati for the Eastern Conference semifinal.