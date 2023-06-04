রবিবার , ৪ জুন ২০২৩ | ২১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৪, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Paris St Germain (PSG) announced on Saturday that Lionel Messi will be leaving the club at the end of the current season, bringing his two-year tenure in the French capital to a close.
The news of Messi’s departure from PSG comes ahead of their final Ligue 1 match against Clermont later on Saturday. In an official statement, PSG confirmed, “After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi‘s adventure with Paris St Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign.”

Rumours surrounding Messi’s future at PSG had been swirling recently, with reports suggesting that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for the upcoming season.
Additionally, there has been speculation linking the Argentine superstar with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona and a potential move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami in the United States.

Expressing gratitude for Messi’s time at PSG, club president Nasser al-Khelaifi said, “I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure.”
Despite Messi’s impressive individual statistics of 21 goals and 20 assists in all competitions this season, his impact at PSG has been underwhelming. The club was unable to progress beyond the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League during Messi’s two seasons with them.

As Messi prepares to bid farewell to PSG, the football world awaits his next destination and eagerly anticipates the next chapter in his illustrious career.
