Lionel Messi to miss World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil | Football News

Argentina’s footballing maestro Lionel Messi will not feature in the national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil, as announced by coach Lionel Scaloni on Monday. The 37-year-old was absent from the 25-man squad, raising questions among fans and media alike.

Despite speculation, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) did not provide an official reason for Messi’s exclusion. However, Argentine media reports suggest that the star forward suffered a sore left thigh during Inter Miami ’s 2-1 victory over Atlanta United in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday. Messi played the full 90 minutes, scoring the opening goal in his return to the starting lineup after missing three consecutive matches due to “load management.”

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano , who has been cautious with Messi’s fitness throughout the MLS season, addressed the issue following the match against Atlanta United.

“We tried to take away from the overload Messi had, so that it wouldn’t go further than that. We tried to handle it in the best way. Luckily, we were able to control it and that it didn’t turn into an injury or much more… There’s no secret in this,” Mascherano stated.

He further explained that Inter Miami has maintained close communication with Argentina’s medical staff regarding Messi’s condition.

“Obviously the Argentinian national team doctors are in contact with the doctors here, and they are the ones who specifically talk about that,” he added.

Messi was initially named in Argentina’s 33-man provisional squad but did not make the final cut, leaving fans disappointed ahead of two crucial qualifiers. Argentina, who currently lead the South American standings with 25 points from 12 matches, will face second-placed Uruguay on Friday before hosting fifth-placed Brazil at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires four days later.

The absence of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is not the only blow for Argentina, as Paulo Dybala , Gonzalo Montiel, and Giovani Lo Celso are also set to miss the doubleheader.



