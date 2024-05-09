বৃহস্পতিবার , ৯ মে ২০২৪ | ২৬শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Lost for words, unreal batting': KL Rahul left stunned as Hyderabad blow away Lucknow | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The 10-wicket thrashing left the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team and fans in disbelief as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dominated the chase from start to finish.
In a display of relentless dominance, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma orchestrated SRH’s fastest chase of a 160-plus target, securing a convincing 10-wicket victory over LSG in the IPL match on Wednesday.
Facing a modest target of 166, Head (89 not out off 30 balls, 8×4, 8×6) and Sharma (75 not out off 28 balls, 8×4, 6×6) dismantled the LSG bowlers with ease, effortlessly finding boundaries and sixes to achieve victory in just 9.4 overs.
This remarkable win propelled SRH to the third position in the standings, accumulating 14 points from 12 games, while LSG found themselves struggling in the sixth spot with 12 points from the same number of matches.
The outcome also confirmed the elimination of the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, currently positioned ninth with eight points from 12 matches, from the playoff race.
LSG skipper Rahul expressed his disappointment at the unexpected outcome, acknowledging the superior performance of the opposing team. SRH’s bowlers and batsmen outclassed LSG in all departments, leading to a comprehensive victory.
A shell-shocked Rahul summed up the defeat as ‘unreal’, stating he has no words and giving full credit to the SRH openers for the way they outclassed LSG bowlers.
“I’m lost for words. We’ve watched that batting on TV but that was unreal. Everything was hitting the middle of the bat, kudos to their skill, they’ve worked very hard on their six-hitting,” Rahul said after the match.
“They didn’t give a chance to see what the wicket was playing like, it didn’t change much, but that mindset and freedom to tee off from ball one… the only way to stop them was wickets in the powerplay and we didn’t do that,” Rahul added.





