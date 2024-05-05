রবিবার , ৫ মে ২০২৪ | ২২শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Loud cheers as Virat Kohli makes lively gesture towards Anushka Sharma. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: No matter wherever he is positioned, Virat Kohli‘s each and every act on the field gets captured on camera. And Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Gujarat Titans was no different as the former RCB captain was caught making animated gestures towards his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
Virat’s actions, such as pretending to carry an aarti ki thali upon his arrival, were greeted with enthusiasm and appreciation from the audience.They cherished the couple’s deep connection and Virat’s lighthearted demeanor. The endearing interaction between Virat and Anushka rapidly spread across social media platforms.

The event marked Anushka’s first public appearance following the birth of their son, Akaay. Prior to this, she was seen during her birthday festivities, where she celebrated with Virat and his RCB colleagues in a private gathering.
RCB stay alive in IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept alive their slim playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League with a four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring thriller on Saturday.
Bengaluru pacers came to the party as Gujarat was put into bat and bowled out for 147 runs in 19.3 overs.
Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis then led the way with 64 off 23 balls, as the hosts finished with 152-6 in only 13.4 overs. Kohli scored 42 runs in 27 balls and shared an opening partnership of 92 with du Plessis in 5.5 overs.





