LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka all smiles, applauds KL Rahul’s diving catch on second attempt. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Putting his ‘public outburst’ controversy with KL Rahul behind, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka on Tuesday was all smiles and seen applauding the skipper as he pulled off a fine diving catch in the clash against Delhi Capitals.Keeping his calm, Rahul grabbed a good catch on the second attempt to send DC’s Shai Hope packing for 38 at the Arun Jaitley stadium.The incident took place in the 9th over when Hope opened his arms and slapped a Ravi Bishnoi flat delivery straight to cover where Rahul was stationed. After initially fumbling the ball, Rahul lobbed to his right to complete the catch on the second attempt.The catch had the LSG fans lauding Rahul at the stadium and Goenka too was impressed with the captain’s effort.

Earlier, Goenka hosted Rahul for dinner on Monday night amid rumours of rift between the two after his public reprimand of the skipper post the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Picture of Goenka and Rahul meet-up, both hugging Rahul, went instantly viral on social media.

The picture and Goenka’s gesture quashed any rumours of a rift between the two after video clips of an animated discussion between them had gone viral following LSG’s 10-wicket defeat against SRH in the IPL last week.

LSG’s assistant coach also came out to downplay the incident, calling it a “robust discussion”.

“I see no problem in a robust discussion between two cricket lovers. For us, it is a storm in a tea cup. It’s not a big thing for us,” Klusener said in the press conference ahead of LSG’s crucial match against Delhi Capitals later today.