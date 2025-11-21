শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Anita Hassanandani Is Rooting For Ashnoor Kaur To Become ‘Youngest Winner’ Of Bigg Boss: ‘She Deserves It’ | Television News কালিয়াকৈর উচ্চ তাপমাত্রায় ভূমিকম্প অনুভূত আতঙ্ক সকল মানুষ সশস্ত্র বাহিনী দিবসে পিসিসিপি কেন্দ্রীয় কমিটির শুভেচ্ছা ‘Mahi bhai is always No. 1’: Shardul Thakur credits MS Dhoni as he begins new chapter with MI | Cricket News DYK Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola Starred In Swaragini With Tejasswi Prakash? | Television News Shubman Gill released from squad; Rishabh Pant to lead India in Guwahati Test | Cricket News PM Modi Sends Wishes To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding: ‘May Both These Teams Win’ | Bollywood News Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News ইসলামী আন্দোলনের আপসহীন নেতা ছিলেন মুজাহিদ: ডা. শফিকুর Divya Khossla Confronts Mukesh Bhatt On Call After ‘Publicity’ Comment: ‘Kya Bola Mere Against?’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Mahi bhai is always No. 1’: Shardul Thakur credits MS Dhoni as he begins new chapter with MI | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Mahi bhai is always No. 1’: Shardul Thakur credits MS Dhoni as he begins new chapter with MI | Cricket News


Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni (X)

Mumbai: Soon after leading his team to an innings and 222-run annihilation of Pondicherry at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, Shardul Thakur posed for selfies and pictures with fans who had gathered near the Mumbai dressing-room staircase. Even though he is not part of the Indian team currently, ‘Lord’ Thakur has reason to be pleased with how his life is going at the moment.Asked to take up the Mumbai captaincy after ex-India captain Ajinkya Rahane quit the post, the 34-year-old has led Mumbai, who are now topping their group with 24 points, to three outright wins in their first five matches of the 2025-26 edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL trade, retentions and releases: Why the Yellow Army is in a deep mess!

After enduring a 2024-25 season during which they looked in danger of exiting at the league stage of the Ranji Trophy, suffering a stunning five-wicket defeat to Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA ground in BKC, and eventually losing by 80 runs to Vidarbha in the semifinals, the domestic giants are looking at their best again this season.Clearly, the Mumbai team seems to be enjoying their cricket under Thakur’s captaincy. While bidding for an India comeback, the veteran allrounder appears to be relishing his role as the new leader of a team that always faces the pressure of expectations.Asked how exactly the Mumbai captaincy came about for him at the start of this season, Thakur said, “They asked me whether I’m ready to lead the team or not. I immediately said ‘yes, of course I’m ready to lead the team.’Elaborating on his captaincy mantra, which seems to be working well for the Mumbai team, Thakur said, “I have my own style, and I keep telling these boys when we are on the field that we shouldn’t be afraid of making tactical changes in our games. If you feel something is necessary or we could apply these tactics, then you should go ahead with it, and you should keep bringing fresh ideas to the table. So, that’s my motto. And of course, don’t go overboard with things. We also need to know our limits as players, and within the limit, whatever your game allows you, you should be able to do that. That’s my simple message for everyone.”Having played under illustrious captains like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India and Chennai Super Kings, Thakur has imbibed the art of leading a team from all three modern-day India greats, though he rates Dhoni as the “No. 1 captain” in his book. “For me, Mahi bhai is always No. 1 (captain). But yes, I take a leaf out of all three’s captaincy style. I’ve watched them closely… how they lead the team and handle things. It’s important for me to keep taking positives from their captaincy,” Thakur said.The homecoming to MI, at lastThakur is also pleased with his city’s IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, having traded him from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026. “Everyone likes to play at their home venue. This has been pending for a long time. But when the time comes… that’s when it becomes possible. So the time has finally come,” he said, smiling.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Shubman Gill released from squad; Rishabh Pant to lead India in Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Shubman Gill released from squad; Rishabh Pant to lead India in Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News

Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News

Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Skip the IPL’ – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Skip the IPL’ – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News

‘Not even allowed to fail’: Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News

‘Not even allowed to fail’: Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News

Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says ‘we don’t need the auction’ | Cricket News

Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says ‘we don’t need the auction’ | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST