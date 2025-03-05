‘Main maar raha tha na’: KL Rahul on Virat Kohli’s dismissal against Australia – watch video | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against Australia in Dubai. (ANI)

During a drinks break in the 40th over of India’s chase, KL Rahul spoke with Virat Kohli, appearing to encourage him to stay at the crease until the end. With India requiring 65 runs from 60 balls against Australia on Tuesday, KL Rahul took on the role of aggressor in this Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai.

Rahul quickly scored a four and a six in his next five deliveries to ease the pressure on Kohli. He then rotated the strike to Kohli when India needed 40 runs from 45 balls, with Kohli 16 runs away from his 52nd ODI century.

Kohli, despite being in control throughout the chase, attempted an unnecessary slog sweep against Adam Zampa and was caught at long-on. This uncharacteristic dismissal visibly frustrated KL Rahul at the non-striker’s end.

“Main maar raha that naa (I was going after the bowling),” Rahul told Kohli as he walked past him.

In the dressing room, coach Gautam Gambhir was also left visibly upset and mumbled something to the support staff and players seated alongside him.

After the match, KL Rahul revealed his conversation with Kohli. “When I walked in and when I played 10-12 balls I told him that you’re the batter that needs to go on and be there till the end. And let me try and hit or let me try and take one chance an over. Because like you said we only needed 6 runs and over. But 6 runs and over on that wicket seemed like 8-8.5. So, you had to take one chance and over, one boundary or one six,” Rahul told Star Sports.

“So, I told him that I will do that and why don’t you just rotate the strike and be there because you’re the set batter and it might be harder. If you get out another set batter comes it becomes a lot more harder. But yeah, he felt like it was in his range to hit and yeah he didn’t time it well.”

Rahul maintained his composure and finished unbeaten with 42 runs from 34 balls, securing the victory with a six in the 49th over’s first ball. This win advanced India to their fifth Champions Trophy final. Hardik Pandya contributed with a quick 28 runs from 24 balls before his dismissal.

Despite the one mistimed shot, Kohli’s performance was exceptional. He formed a crucial 91-run partnership for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 45 runs, after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma (28) and Shubman Gill (9).

Although Australia were missing key players, India hadn’t defeated them in ICC tournament knockouts since the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal.

Kohli effectively handled leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who had previously troubled him. He utilised pull shots and drives between sweeper cover and mid-wicket for consistent scoring.

After losing both Iyer and Axar Patel (27) in quick succession, Kohli reached his fifty in 53 balls. Glenn Maxwell dropped a catch when Kohli was on 51 off Cooper Connolly’s bowling.

Kohli’s innings ended when India needed 40 runs to win, as he hit the ball to Ben Dwarshuis at long-on off Zampa’s bowling.