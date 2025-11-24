মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Makes no sense!’ Ravi Shastri tears into Gautam Gambhir’s India over selection chaos after Guwahati collapse | Cricket News বোরকা পরে সিনেটে উপস্থিত অস্ট্রেলিয়ার নেত্রী, অধিবেশন স্থগিত বাংলাদেশের জন্য ১ লাখ টন চাল কিনছে পাকিস্তান Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away; Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed | Bollywood News Zeenat Aman Mourns ‘Jewel’ Dharmendra’s Loss, Says ‘Always Amongst My Favourite Co-Stars’ | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার শারীরিক অবস্থার কিছুটা উন্নতি: ডা. শাহাবুদ্দিন খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনা জামায়াত আমিরের ‘লেভেল প্লেয়িং ফিল্ড নিশ্চিত না হলে নির্বাচন সহিংসতার দিকে যেতে পারে’ Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note For ‘Father Figure’ Dharmendra, Says ‘You Are Immortal’ | Bollywood News India’s football apex body enforces SC order, bars officials from holding posts in both national and state units | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Makes no sense!’ Ravi Shastri tears into Gautam Gambhir’s India over selection chaos after Guwahati collapse | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
‘Makes no sense!’ Ravi Shastri tears into Gautam Gambhir’s India over selection chaos after Guwahati collapse | Cricket News


Former Indian cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former India captain and former head coach Ravi Shastri pulled no punches as he criticised India’s first-innings batting approach during the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. India, who have experimented with multiple players at the number 3 slot in recent times, raised eyebrows again when Washington Sundar was promoted to that position in the opening Test. For the second match, Sai Sudharsan returned to the XI and reclaimed the spot, pushing Sundar all the way down to number 8. The reshuffle did little to help India’s cause. Their batting faltered once more, and the side folded for 201 in response to South Africa’s commanding 489.

India ODI squad: Bizarre selection calls, no explanation and no logic

Speaking on commentary for the Star network, Shastri strongly questioned the team’s planning and clarity. “Absolutely not. It makes no sense. I can’t figure out the reasoning. When they review this series, some of these selections will leave them puzzled. In Kolkata you picked four spinners and one of them bowled only a single over, when you could’ve easily picked a specialist batter. And here, after making Washington bat at three in the last Test, you could’ve slotted him at four today since you already had your number three. He’s not a number eight. He’s much better than that,” the former all-rounder remarked. Despite the chaos at the top, Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav did put up a fight, adding 72 valuable runs for the eighth wicket after India had slumped to 122 for 7 at the Barsapara Stadium. Their resistance helped India scrape past 200, but the deficit still ballooned to a massive 288. Sundar fell for a gritty 48 off 92 deliveries, while Kuldeep hung in for 19 off 134 balls. For South Africa, Marco Jansen dominated with the ball, returning outstanding figures of 6 for 48. Simon Harmer supported him well with a three-wicket haul for 64.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
India’s football apex body enforces SC order, bars officials from holding posts in both national and state units | Football News

India’s football apex body enforces SC order, bars officials from holding posts in both national and state units | Football News

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey: Why India-Belgium match rescheduled to Tuesday | Hockey News

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey: Why India-Belgium match rescheduled to Tuesday | Hockey News

Delhi pollution: NRAI seeks government’s clarification ahead of Nationals – ‘We can’t go against the law of the land’ | More sports News

Delhi pollution: NRAI seeks government’s clarification ahead of Nationals – ‘We can’t go against the law of the land’ | More sports News

Mohammed Siraj’s wild throw: KL Rahul steps in – watch | Cricket News

Mohammed Siraj’s wild throw: KL Rahul steps in – watch | Cricket News

Chess World Cup 2025: Wei Yi holds Javokhir Sindarov with black pieces; Andrey Esipenko beats Nodirbek Yakubboev in third-place match | Chess News

Chess World Cup 2025: Wei Yi holds Javokhir Sindarov with black pieces; Andrey Esipenko beats Nodirbek Yakubboev in third-place match | Chess News

Ban, un-banned: Pakistan overturns life ban on Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt; terms action ‘unconstitutional’ | More sports News

Ban, un-banned: Pakistan overturns life ban on Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt; terms action ‘unconstitutional’ | More sports News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST