Making of India’s 91st GM Raahul VS: Battling financial troubles, ‘negative emotions’, before doing a Divya Deshmukh | Exclusive | Chess News

NEW DELHI: Not long ago, Nagpur-born Divya Deshmukh stunned the chess world with her sensational triumph at the Women’s World Cup. Having entered as an International Master (IM), the 19-year-old outlasted everyone she faced, and as she lifted the champion’s crown, she also secured the coveted Grandmaster (GM) title in one go.Usually, the path to the GM title demands years of grind: three GM norms, countless tournaments, and a FIDE rating of 2500. But certain continental and world events, recognised by FIDE, can grant the title directly. And Divya’s case in Batumi was a rare instance of that.

Last week, 22-year-old Raahul VS from Chennai walked that same path. In the Philippines, he clinched the 6th ASEAN Individual Open Chess Championship with a round to spare, and with it, became India’s 91st GM.“I didn’t see the result myself because it was still not uploaded,” Raahul told TimesofIndia.com from Malaysia, where he is competing in the Commonwealth Chess Championship. “My roommate called me and informed me, ‘You just became a GM.’ And I did not believe it for 20 minutes because I was so anxious. I asked him to recheck five times about the result, whether I am becoming a GM or not. It’s actually pretty special because earning a direct title like this isn’t a very common thing.”Surely, it isn’t. Especially for someone who had been chasing it for years.

A GM dream long delayed

“I was quite surprised because I already had one GM norm previously, but I was struggling to make my other two norms,” Raahul recalled.“I missed at least three to four times this year. So I was hoping, okay, this is a very good opportunity for me. I chose this tournament because obviously if I win, I become a Grandmaster, but at the same time, I did not daydream a lot about it.”

Raahul’s first GM norm came back in December 2021, when he won the Asian Junior Championship in Sri Lanka at a time when the chess world was just recovering from the tremors of the pandemic.

From a hyperactive child to the nation’s pride

Chess entered Raahul’s life not out of ambition, but out of his parents’ gentle attempt to teach their restless son the art of sitting still.“I started chess when I was around six years old. It was not because I was interested in chess: I was a very hyperactive kid, and my parents couldn’t hold me in a single spot. So they said, ‘Okay, you’re going to a chess academy. You’ll learn to sit in one place for more than five minutes’,” he laughed.“They basically forced me to join. But the game seemed interesting because even though we are sitting, there are so many things going on. And I began to take an interest in it and spent hours playing.”Raahul’s father Vijayakumar runs a small construction company and works as a consultant, while his mother Sharmila, a former teacher, is now a homemaker, dedicating her time to caring for Raahul and his sister Darshini in a humble Chennai household.

But behind that humble lifestyle lay the quiet burden of financial struggle.“Until the last two or three years, my family was not very sound financially,” he revealed.“Chess is, in general, a very expensive sport. Because of that, we had a lot of financial troubles. I also started coaching on the side because I wanted to gather money for my tournaments instead of always relying on my parents.”Currently, Raahul is in the final year of his MBA at SRM University. “My university has been really helpful,” he said. “They let me play tournaments; attendance is not a problem for me. MBA has been quite difficult compared to my undergrad, but so far I’ve been able to do well in my exams and give time to chess too.”

Fighting ‘negative thoughts’ for a long time

Besides the financial troubles, mental struggles, he admits, were among the biggest hurdles in his journey.“When I was young, I got my first IM norm at the age of 14,” Raahul recalled. “At that time, I had just hit puberty, and I started getting a lot of negative emotions. If I lost a game, I would get very depressed and couldn’t be positive about myself. I’ve been dealing with it for a long time because in chess, you have so many emotions going on.“Even when I became an IM, I wasn’t doing well mentally because I had my ups and downs. But particularly in 2025, I started focusing more on my mentality, trying to actively improve my mental focus. That’s the major thing I’ve overcome till now.”

Addressing the weaknesses

Raahul’s current coach GM Shyam Sundar M has known the chess prodigy since his teenage years. But even talent, as Shyam pointed out, needed tempering.“A major weakness of Raahul’s is that he often plays very fast, and the quality of his moves isn’t always high,” Shyam told this website, recalling countless discussions about controlling the clock.“When you play quickly, you can’t expect to find the best moves every time, but in his case, the speed tended to be more of a drawback than an advantage. I’ve told him to slow down a bit; sometimes he loses games in just an hour.”

What worried the coach more, however, were the one-move blunders that crept in at crucial moments.“He can play good chess for four hours and then make a single simple blunder. It will ruin all that hard work,” Shyam admitted. “So I kept emphasising two things: slow down when needed, and always check for simple blunders before you press the clock.”

The road ahead

Raahul, who trained under RB Ramesh from the age of nine to 19 and shared the board with prodigies like Vaishali, Praggnanandhaa, and Aravindh Chithambaram, knows that becoming a GM is just one milestone.

“At the moment, I don’t really have any plan,” he admitted with a smile. “Airports Authority of India has been sponsoring me on a yearly basis, but apart from that, I don’t have any financial support other than my coaching or prize money. Even in this championship, I had to pay my own way. I hope I get a sponsor in the future so it becomes easier.” ALSO READ: Making of India’s 90th GM Ilamparthi AR: Travelling alone at 16, MS Dhoni-esque hands, ailing brother at home