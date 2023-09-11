সোমবার , ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৭শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Masterful Virat Kohli slams 77th international ton, becomes fastest to 13,000 ODI runs | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Putting behind the flop show in the Asia Cup opener, India top-order batter Virat Kohli fired a sizzling century in the Super 4 game against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday.
Firing his 47th ODI ton off 84 balls, Kohli also became the fastest to 13,000 runs in the format.

Kohli is now the fifth batter in ODIs to cross the 13,0000-run mark. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Aussie great Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) are the other batters in the exclusive club.

In the match marred but rain delays, Kohli along with comeback man KL Rahul was involved in an unbeaten 233-run partnership, which is now the biggest ever in Asia Cup.

Taking on the Pakistan bowlers, Kohli hit 6 fours and a couple sixes as his century came at a strike rate of over 119.05.
The India no.3 finished with an unbeaten 122 off off 94 balls.
The Kohli and Rahul unbeaten tons powered India to a mammoth 356 for 2 in 50 overs.

Kohli’s last century in ODIs before this came in January 2023 against Sri Lanka when he scored 166 not out against in Thiruvananthapuram.





