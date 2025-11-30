রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
'Masters of ODI cricket': KL Rahul counts on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's experience | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
'Masters of ODI cricket': KL Rahul counts on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's experience | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (ANI)

Ranchi: Following the 0-2 loss in the just-concluded Test series, India are looking to push the restart button. And what better way than to bank on two of the stalwarts of the ODI format, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as the hosts aim for a turnaround in fortunes. India stand-in skipper KL Rahul feels the freshness and experience of the senior pros will be more than helpful in this situation. “Taking singles is as important as hitting boundaries in ODI cricket and in Test cricket, maybe not as much in the T20 format. That’s something Virat has done so well over his career, and it’s something that we have looked at Virat and tried to learn,” Rahul said when asked about Kohli putting a lot of importance on singles at the nets on Friday.

Inside India nets in Ranchi: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepared for first ODI vs South Africa

“Even in the dressing room, we all talked to him and Rohit about how we can get better as batsmen, and how we can rotate the strike a lot more. “He’s obviously the master at doing that in ODI cricket. We are really happy that he is back in the dressing room. He is very excited to be here and play these games,” added Rahul. Apart from Kohli and Rohit, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to add value to the squad. “He’s done the job time and again. I’m happy to have him back again with the ODI team. He missed out on the Australia series, but he was key in us winning the Champions Trophy with bat and ball and in the field. He is someone who can do everything. I think it’s great to have players that have experience, have done it time and again,” said Rahul. Quinton will make a grand impact for us: SA batting coach Hoping to continue their recent form in Tests, South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince said on Saturday they need to improve in “clutch moments”. Accepting Kohli and Rohit’s impact on the game, the former Proteas batter said they are focusing on the damage the duo can cause to the hosts. However, he was quick to add that De Kock could have a similar impact for the Proteas. “He’s massive. Just like Rohit and Virat strengthen India, Quinny has a similar effect for us,” Prince said. “His experience and the quality he showed in Pakistan boosts the dressing room,” he added.





